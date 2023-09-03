The Manly Sea Eagles are reportedly set to undergo a major roster shake up, with five players told they can leave if they find new deals, and four players re-signed.

The Sea Eagles have had a difficult season in their first under Anthony Seibold. Despite being in the finals race for much of the campaign, a final late slide from already inconsistent performances left the Sea Eagles locked into a 12th place finish heading into the final round, and out of finals contention during the final week.

News Corp are reporting that while the club aren't under salary cap difficulties, they are lookig to reshape their roster ahead of the 2024 campaign in a bid to improve.

The report states that, while all under contract next year, Ben Condon, Zac Fulton, Kelma Tuilagi and Karl Lawton have all been told they will be free to leave.

Kaeo Weekes is also among the group, although he doesn't have a currently active contract with the club for next season and has had interest from rival clubs, including the Canberra Raiders who are still looking to replace Jack Wighton.

The other quartet will all front up for pre-season training under their current contracts in November if they don't find new deals elsewhere.

Tuilagi will be seen as the biggest bust of the quartet, having joined the Sea Eagles from the Wests Tigers on a three-year deal as a highly regarded prospect during the most recent off-season.

Lawton is the other player to have played plenty of first-grade, while Fulton is a club junior and Condon joined Manly from the North Queensland Cowboys this year but has spent most of the campaign in reserve grade with the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.

In other news for the Sea Eagles however, the club have reportedly re-signed all of Raymond Vaega, Ethan Bullemor, Jamie Humphreys and Gordon Chan Kum Tong.

Bullemor is the most surprising of the quartet given there were reports just 12 months ago that he was set to give the game away, while Chan Kum Tong has become something of a cult hero at Manly. Humphreys is another club junior, while powerful winger Vaega has impressed during limited opportunities in the first-grade set up.