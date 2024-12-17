Uncontracted forward Liam Knight has commented on his future as he looks to continue his rugby league playing career after last playing with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Spending the past two seasons at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Knight failed to break into the first-grade team and cement a spot in the forward pack, which saw him mainly play in the NSW Cup competition.

Continually overlooked in favour of younger players such as Kurtis Morrin, Bailey Hayward, Lipoi Hopoi, and Harry Hayes, his tenure at the club came to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 NRL season and remains without a team for next year.

For the first time since the expiration of his contract, Knight has commented on his future and it is understood that he has caught the attention of multiple suitors from the NRL and Super League competitions.

He has previously been linked with Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos and it is understood that the South Sydney Rabbitohs were considering making a play for his services, but those rumours from August have since broken down

"There's not many spots around the NRL so I'm trying to knock on every door, calling coaches myself and my management has been so good for me," Knight told 9News.

"I've just got to stay ready.I've had a few tough times which have made me grow up and I've had to fix a few things that held me back a little bit.

"When I was younger I had that 'loose' tag which couldn't be further from the truth these days."

Making his NRL debut for the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2016, the front-rower has made 83 first-grade appearances to date, with 66 of those coming with the Rabbitohs from 2019 to 2023.

Classified as a journeyman, he has also spent time with the Sydney Roosters (2017) and Canberra Raiders (2017-18). He inked a three-year contract with the former but would end up being released before playing a single match.

"It's definitely an option," Knight said of the Super League.

"If that's the option I have to take, I'll go over there. If that's my option then I'll do that but I love Australia."