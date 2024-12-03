Uncontracted forward Liam Knight has reportedly caught the interest of several teams, domestic and abroad, as he looks to continue his rugby league playing career.

Spending the past two seasons at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Knight failed to break into the first-grade team and cement a spot in the forward pack, which saw him mainly play in the NSW Cup competition.

Continually overlooked in favour of younger players such as Kurtis Morrin, Bailey Hayward, Lipoi Hopoi, and Harry Hayes, his tenure at the club came to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 NRL season and remains without a team for next year.

According to Wide World of Sports, Knight has multiple suitors from the NRL and Super League competitions due to his experience and ability to provide depth to the forward stocks - these teams have not been named.

It is understood that he has lost ten kilograms and finally overcame a knee injury that has plagued him over the past 12 months.

This isn't the first time Knight has been linked with other teams.

He has previously been linked with Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos and it is understood that the South Sydney Rabbitohs were considering making a play for his services, but those rumours from August have since broken down

Making his NRL debut for the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2016, the front-rower has made 83 first-grade appearances to date, with 66 of those coming with the Rabbitohs from 2019 to 2023.

Classified as a journeyman, he has also spent time with the Sydney Roosters (2017) and Canberra Raiders (2017-18). He inked a three-year contract with the former but would end up being released before playing a single match.