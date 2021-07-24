After already being handed a two-game ban and a $35,000 fine for his biosecurity breach during the Blues' Origin camp last month, Penrith hooker Api Koroisau could be facing further punishment.

According to Adrian Proszenko of The Sydney Morning Herald, the 28-year-old's Origin career could also be over.

Proszenko stated on Saturday afternoon that members of the NSW Rugby League board are scheduled to meet next week to decide the rake's fate.

The Panther made his Blues debut in Origin III this year after fulfilling the role of 18th man across the first two clashes of the series.

NSWRL Chairman David Trodden declared that the former Sea Eagle and Rabbitoh's representative career could be capped at just one appearance.

"The NSW board is going to consider further sanctions over the coming days," Trodden said.

"There is a concern within the organisation that he has damaged the trust of the organisation and that will have implications for this selection in future teams.

"He doesn’t get to that point [of being considered] until he re-earns the trust of everyone in the organisation, but particularly the coach. How long it takes to re-earn that trust will be determined in the future."

Despite his hard stance, Trodden refused to put a permanent line through the Fijian international's name.

"I don’t think that’s an easy road," Trodden continued.

"I don’t think that happens overnight. He’s really damaged the relationship of trust. You never say never, but it’s going to be difficult to mend that in a short space of time.

"It’s like any relationship, when you breach trust, the healing takes some time and this will be no different."

Koroisau and his partner issued a joint statement on Friday evening after the New South Welshman was issued a Breach Notice by the NRL for sneaking a woman into his state's Origin II camp in June.

The woman has since been identified as being someone other than his wife, Amy.

Having been handed an identical set of sanctions for his own bubble breach, South Sydney forward Jai Arrow is reportedly facing ostracism from the Maroons' squad in 2022.

When pressed on whether Koroisau faced a similar exclusion, Trodden added clarity.

“Suspensions imposed are a bit different in my view in how we would approach it," he said.

“Suspending Jai Arrow or Api or whoever it may be from a representative game next year presumes that he has a right to play and that you take that right away from him.

“I would come at it from a different angle by saying that nobody has a right to expect to be picked in a rep team – it’s a real privilege that you have to earn."

The Chairman continued by explaining that even though Koroisau had shown remorse for his actions, the damage had been done.

“To earn that privilege you need the trust of everyone in that organisation to uphold the values of the organisation," Trodden said.

“What he has done this year is breach that trust. He’s going to have to work really hard to get to a point where he re-earns that trust to be even considered in the conversation for having that privilege bestowed upon him again.”

Koroisau will miss Penrith's next pair of contests against Brisbane and Melbourne respectively.