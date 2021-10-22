Local junior Tanah Boyd has committed his future to the Gold Coast Titans by inking a two-year deal to remain at Robina.

Though the versatile 21-year-old was still contracted to the club for next season, this extension will see Boyd stay on the Paradise Strip until the cessation of the 2023 season.

While born in Penrith, Boyd is one of many names to have made the jump to first-grade after graduating from Keebra Park High School - the alma mater of recently retired Rabbitoh, Benji Marshall.

Speaking to the club's media department fresh off inking the all-important parchment, the hooker-come-half explained that he was excited to continue his rise with the 2021 finalists.

“I’m stoked to be here for the next three years and it is exciting times at the club,” Boyd told titans.com.au.

“We’ve got a good young squad here and I’m thrilled.”

Embed from Getty Images

Given his ties to the area, Boyd also stated that it was exciting for him to get out and about amongst a rugby league community he knew intimately.

“It is massive to stay here at home on the Coast and it allows me to go to local clubs and I was like them a couple of years ago,” he said.

“It’s special to me to be able to do that and I’m so grateful to be at the club."

The son of former Tiger and Panther, Shayne, revealed that the club's youth system was making it possible for plenty of other locals to follow in his studded footsteps.

“The school programs and the work that Jamie McCormack and Kane Elgey are doing with the Junior Titans System is different to when I was coming through and just so much better," Boyd continued.

“The kids that we’ve got coming through are amazing.

“Keebra Park State High, Palm Beach Currumbin State High, and Marsden State High and our other partner schools are just bringing so many talented kids through, so it is exciting for the club and it is so good that we’re bringing those kids here.”

Embed from Getty Images

While consistent playing time at the NRL level has remained out of Boyd's grasp since debuting in 2019, the Titans' recent commitment to parting with veterans and opting for youth could see this hurdle hopped from next season.

Head coach Justin Holbrook claimed that Boyd's prospects for the future remained as bright as the Queensland sun.

“Tanah is a fantastic young player and someone who works incredibly hard on his game," he said.

“He is one of the best trainers at the club, he is a hard worker and his attitude is fantastic.

“He’s got great relationships within our team and is part of a core of young players that we think can lead this club into the future.

“Tanah has had a taste of NRL action over the last few seasons and has played a few different roles and we’re confident he will continue to improve his game over this coming pre-season.”

With names such as Mitch Rein, Ash Taylor, Tyrone Peachey, and Jamal Fogarty all parting ways with the Parkwood-based club, should Boyd continue his reportedly sterling work on the training track, a starting spot anywhere between six and nine could be his by Round 1 next year.