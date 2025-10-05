Australian Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters has confirmed his 24-man squad for the Ashes tour of England.\n\nSeven debutants have been made to make the trip halfway around the world for the first bi-lateral series against England in more than two decades, with the finals series playing a heavy role.\n\nWalters, who is on a three-game contract with the Kangaroos and on trial ahead of a home World Cup next year, picked six players out of Sunday evening's grand final between the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, and another five from either the Penrith Panthers or Cronulla Sharks who played in the preliminary finals last weekend.\n\nThe squad, which was originally set to be 22, was expanded to 24 with the Kangaroos including Ethan Strange and extra depth options in the squad after his barnstorming season with the Canberra Raiders.\n\nWalters, who admitted he will have selection headaches without a warm-up game, also admitted the squad was hard to pick.\n\n"A couple of guys that I feel for. Particularly Matt Burton who played for Australia previously, but there were some guys who jumped out of the ground, particularly during the Origin series," Walters said during a media conference announcing the squad on Monday morning.\n\n"We wanted to reward that form."\n\nThe head coach refused to confirm any game day selection calls for the three-match series, with a number of difficult calls lying ahead of Walters and his staff.\n\nThat will start at fullback where Dylan Edwards and Reece Walsh are in contention for the number one jumper, while Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses, Tom Dearden and Cameron Munster have all been included as potential halves.\n\nBlayke Brailey, Keaon Koloamatangi, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jacob Preston, Gehamat Shibasaki, Ethan Strange and Clive Churchill Medallist Walsh are the seven debutants heading to England.\nKangaroos team for Ashes\nBlayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)*\nPatrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)\nNathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)\nXavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)\nLindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)\nReuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)\nAngus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)\nTom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)\nDylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)\nHarry Grant (vc) (Melbourne Storm)\nKeaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)*\nZac Lomax (Parramatta Eels)\nMitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)\nCameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)\nMark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)*\nJacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs)*\nGehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)*\nLindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)\nKotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)\nEthan Strange (Canberra Raiders)*\nReece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)*\nIsaah Yeo (c) (Penrith Panthers)\nHudson Young (Canberra Raiders)