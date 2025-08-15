Jeziah Papa is not even 18 years old yet, but the rising star is impressing Sydney Roosters officials and has already made the jump to playing in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup as he looks to make his mark on the rugby league field.

Over the last few seasons, the Sydney Roosters have had several special talents come through their pathways system, headlined by Robert Toia, who made his State of Origin debut for the QLD Maroons after only 10 matches.

After losing several star outside backs over the past 12 months, such as Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii, a new breed of rookies has taken their place. Names such as Toia, Tom Rodwell, Ethan King and Reece Foley have to come to the fore and are helping to keep the Roosters competitive through this transition.

Another one of these players is Papa, a highly-touted prospect who made his Under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup debut last week after beginning the year in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup competition.

"I'm the youngest one and I was a bit shy coming through, but the boys made me feel comfortable and they really spoke to me and made me feel like I was in the team," Papa told Zero Tackle.

Rated as the second-best schoolboy prospect earlier in the year by The Daily Telegraph (only behind Heamasi Makasini), Papa is only 17 years of age and is a dynamic runner who primarily plays in either the centres or at five-eighth.

Papa is hoping to rise through the ranks and improve on his inside shoulder defence, which will only impress Roosters officials further.

"It's a privilege to wear the jersey. I love the Roosters. Ever since I came here last year, they've been good to me and putting the jersey on is a privilege and honour," Papa said.

Still attending high school at Patrician Brothers Fairfield, he captained the Roosters' Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup side earlier in the year, playing a leading role in helping them reach the finals before going out to the Central Coast Roosters.

Papa has been compared to Manu and Suaalii, due to his athletic dominance, especially when it comes to one-on-one battles. The youngster looks up to the duo of James Tedesco and Greg Inglis, who he lists as his on-field role models.

However, away from the field, his family have been his biggest inspiration.

"They've played a massive role in my career. Without them, I don't think I'd even be in the position I am in," Papa said.

"There'd be tears everywhere (if I got to play in the NRL).

"I wouldn't be able to think straight, I'd be so happy and thankful for my family, always being there supporting me."