One of the best fullbacks for his age, dual-code prospect Jai Callaghan has opened up on his move from the Roosters to the Bulldogs, playing both rugby league and union and how vital his family have been to his journey.

Ever since Cameron Ciraldo took over the head coaching role in 2023, the Canterbury Bulldogs have made the successful transition from being one of the worst teams in the competition to an NRL premiership threat.

While he has made several marquee signings, Ciraldo has also handed debuts to several players who have progressed from their pathways system, such as Bailey Haward and Harry Hayes, who have gone on to cement a regular spot in the first-grade line-up.

Now, a new group of players, headlined by Mitchell Woods, are looking to follow in their footsteps and make their debuts in the coming seasons, such as young fullback prospect Jai Callaghan.

A member of the club's SG Ball Cup team, Callaghan is in his final year of schooling at SHORE school and has exceeded expectations since arriving from the Central Coast Roosters.

"It's heaps good wearing the Bulldogs jersey and what they're building out of you. You can see how good they're going in the NRL and they're trying to put it down the grades," Callaghan told Zero Tackle.

"My first season I was at the Central Coast Roosters, and it was a bit of a change, but it's good.

"Everyone's all about the culture. They prioritise hard work and effort, and you can see it at the NRL level.

"It would mean everything to play in the NRL. Mum and Dad have made a lot of sacrifices working long hours, and it would mean everything to me."

Eligible to play in the SG Ball Cup for the next two seasons, Callaghan is also talented in the 15-man code, having made the Australian Schoolboys rugby union team in 2024.

Still playing in both sporting codes, the young fullback admitted that he has yet to make a decision on his future but is leaning towards pursuing a career in rugby league, in which he is arguably one of the elite players in his age bracket.

"I'm going towards league at the moment, but trying to keep the doors open with both, but leaning towards league," Callaghan said.

Idolising the likes of Anthony Minichiello and James Tedesco as a child, the Year 12 student now looks up to Jye Gray and Keano Kini - two players he has been compared to due to his height, speed and elite footwork.

"Mum and Dad are big supporters of me, and I love them heaps, and the grandparents always try to come to the games, which is nice," he added.

"My family have been massive to my journey. Without them, I probably wouldn't have this opportunity."