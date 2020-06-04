SYDNEY, NSW - OCTOBER 02: Scott Prince and Benji Marshall of the Tigers share a moment after winning the NRL Grand Final between the Wests Tigers and the North Queensland Cowboys at Telstra Stadium October 2, 2005 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

We continue our five former players we’d love to bring back series with the Wests Tigers.

As with previous editions, only players who have been retired at least five years will be considered..

1. Gareth Ellis

If you offered most Tigers fans the choice to bring back any player in their peak from any time in the Wests Tigers history, Ellis would likely top most lists. Farah, at his peak, is the only player who would come close.

Ellis was an incredible import and left the NRL as one of the top three of four English coverts of all time.

The Tigers right now could use a forward of his skill, aggression, experience and presence. With all due respect to the current Tigers pack, it isn’t one that has many opposition packs wide awake with fear.

Ellis immediately changes that. His go forward was unmatched and his ball playing abilities were incredible for his position.

After a brilliant 75 game stint with the club, Premiership winning coach Tim Smith even said: “In my time here, dollar-for-dollar, he’s been the best buy this club has had.”
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 16: Gareth Ellis of the Tigers looks on during the round 19 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Wests Tigers at Dairy Farmers Stadium on July 16, 2011 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
