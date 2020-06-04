If you offered most Tigers fans the choice to bring back any player in their peak from any time in the Wests Tigers history, Ellis would likely top most lists. Farah, at his peak, is the only player who would come close.

Ellis was an incredible import and left the NRL as one of the top three of four English coverts of all time.

The Tigers right now could use a forward of his skill, aggression, experience and presence. With all due respect to the current Tigers pack, it isn’t one that has many opposition packs wide awake with fear.

Ellis immediately changes that. His go forward was unmatched and his ball playing abilities were incredible for his position.

After a brilliant 75 game stint with the club, Premiership winning coach Tim Smith even said: “In my time here, dollar-for-dollar, he’s been the best buy this club has had.”