Jason Demetriou believes things in the NRL are unfinished, that he has a lot to offer.

Currently the head coach of the London Broncos, the former Rabbitohs coach now has the job to take the team residing in England back to the Super League under new majority owner, Brisbane Broncos all-time legend Darren Lockyer.

In the first of a three-year deal, Demetriou hopes to build a side that is formidable in a untapped market.

“It's a big challenge and I'm up for it,” Demetriou told Courier Mail.

“We're trying to make London great in a city that we (rugby league) haven't quite cracked before.

“I'm really excited by the challenge of making this city a rugby league heartland."

The NRL has a 19th team that will come into the competition in 2028, and hiring the head coach will be the club's most important hiring.

With Demetriou already coaching the PNG Kumals international side, he is eager for an opportunity with the expansionn team if he is called upon for it.

“If there's an opportunity to be involved with PNG, then I'd love that. Yes for sure,” he said.

“I'm passionate about PNG and about the people of PNG and, more importantly, what rugby league can do for that country.

“I coach the Kumuls, so they know where my interest is, as does the London club.

“I'm focusing on what I can control at the moment and that's here with London, but when the right opportunity comes down the track, I will look at it.”