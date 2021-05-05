Broncos prop Matt Lodge has expressed his desire to continue his career at Red Hill.

The controversial Lodge has been labeled as a potential casualty of new coach Kevin Walters’ desire to free up salary cap space.

Walters has made it no secret that he wants to lock down a star halfback, publicly pursuing the likes of Shaun Jonson and Adam Reynolds.

Lodge’s current salary is in excess of $700,000, therefore Walters’ plan to refresh his list puts heat on Lodge’s future at the club.

Despite the highly publicized rift between Lodge and Walters, Lodge has insisted there are no issues between the two and he is keen to carry out his career at the Broncos.

“To be honest, I love it here” Lodge told The Daily Telegraph.

Lodge has been under scrutiny since his infamous New York rampage that left his whole career in turmoil in 2015. He was de-registered from the NRL entirely until the Broncos threw him a lifeline.

“I owe a lot to this club for giving me a second chance” Lodge said.

“I will play as hard as I can and give my all until the day I walk out of here”

Lodge has kept his word and shown his worth with an impressive start the the 2021 season, highlighted by his performances against Penrith and the Titans.

Teammate Tevita Pangai announced his support for Lodge, stating that he “has put three or four good games together… with his charges in the middle, he inspires all of us.”