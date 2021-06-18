The mood in the Shire has certainly shifted over the past month or so. A few wins in a row and a highly sought-after signing will do that.

Earlier this year it was all doom and gloom for the Sharks and their fans as the ultra popular John Morris was removed with immediate affect.

We heard it all. The season was done, player morale was non existent, a wooden spoon fight, a supposed player revolt and walk out.

As we’ve spoken about earlier here, the club has made some fan-base splitting decisions lately, but the Nicho Hynes signing was met with almost universal approval.

Of course there will always be that element of each Rugby League fanbase who will find a negative in everything, even when it’s not there, but 98% of the feedback from Sharks fans was positive following the announcement.

Even those who remain dirty on the club for the way the Morris situation was handled were reaching for the champagne following the Hynes announcement.

It turns out that the incoming Craig Fitzgibbon was almost entirely responsible for the club’s new marquee signing.

Speaking on the Matty Johns Podcast recently, Hynes confirmed the Sharks “never really come to mind” in terms of a destination.

That was until his agent mentioned Fitzgibbon requested a chat with the half-turned-fullback-turned-half.

““I didn’t really know what was going on at the Sharks and it had never really come to mind – the Sharks being a club for me,” Hynes said, all but confirming his future would lay elsewhere if not for the incoming coach.

It turns out that one conversation was all that was required with Hynes stating: ““After that conversation I was pretty sold, I want to be a part of what he wants to be a part of the Cronulla Sharks.”

Hynes also confirmed that despite the initial conversation convincing him his future belonged in the Shire, Fitzgibbon made calls “every couple of days for the next week or so” until the deal was done.

This is in stark contrast to the “bungled” Adam Reynolds deal which reportedly saw the Sharks not involve Fitzgibbon as they should have.

This is purely opinion based but I believe Fitzgibbon chased and signed the man he wanted for the role in 2022.

Watch the Nicho Hynes signing discussed on Rugby League Outlaws

The question of who will join Hynes in the halves next year still looks largely unanswered.

Shaun Johnson seemed the most logical option but has been told to look elsewhere, despite indicating his willingness to accept a cut-price deal.

Rumours that Johnson’s public and negative reaction toward the club following the John Morris exit may have played a part in the decision to move on from the talented Kiwi halfback.

Had Morris been re-signed, the Sharks halves combination for 2022 and beyond would look very different, although very similar.

Johnson was almost certain to be re-signed, reportedly on a much larger chunk of change than he will now secure, whilst Chad Townsend‘s player option was set to be taken up.

Instead of being saddled with the same halves pairing that failed to advance the Sharks past the first round of the finals the past two seasons, Cronulla now have at least half of their new and exciting combo, and it’s all thanks to the Roosters, Blues and Kangaroos legend.

The other piece of the halves puzzle may have become more apparent this week after the club re-signed Braydon Trindall for another two seasons.

Trindall was player of the match in the Sharks’ Flegg Grand Final winning side and guided the Jets to a NSW Cup/Interstate Cup double. He has shown some serious signs of quality during his short stint in the top grade.

Matt Moylan was supposedly in the driver’s seat to partner Hynes next season but has since been linked with a move to the Super League. Despite Moylan’s brilliant recent form, he and Hynes shape too similarly, meaning Trindall now looks the odds-on favourite.

Rumblings linking the club to a “currently contracted halfback” refuse to die, with Mitchell Pearce supposedly the player in question. Newcastle have since rubbished these rumours.

The Sharks priorities now look to the the front row and adding some speed out wide, especially in the centres.

Ronaldo Mulitalo‘s recent form has locked down his spot, with Sione Katoa and Connor Tracey battling for the other wing position, however Will Chambers looks a stopgap option in the centres.

Whatever decisions are made in the halves and re further player recruitment and retention, you have to believe the Sharks are in a much better spot now than they were heading into 2021.

Craig Fitzgibbon has already proven the club’s ace in securing a player aggressively chased by multiple clubs.

I have no doubt he’s the one putting a target list together and he’ll be the one who gets the appropriate deals done.

He’s the key moving forward in the Shire. Just ask Nicho Hynes.