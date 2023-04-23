Anzac Day will once again bring an NRL double-header, with traditional clashes to see the Sydney Roosters take on the St George Illawarra Dragons at 4:05pm (AEST), and the Melbourne Storm to face the New Zealand Warriors at 7pm (AEST).

Anzac Day commemorates the beginning of Australia's involvement in World War 1.

The Dragons and Roosters have clashed on every Anzac Day since 2002, while the Storm and Warriors' tradition of playing on Anzac Day kicked off in 2009.

As per usual, the Sydney-based clash will take part at Allianz Stadium, while the evening's clash will take pace at Melbourne's AAMI Park after a spectacular lights out ceremony to commemorate the day.

Here is how to watch both matches on TV, or live stream them in Australia.

How to watch the Anzac Day NRL double-header on TV

Both matches will be broadcast live on TV, however, only the 4:05pm game between the Roosters and Dragons will be available on free to air TV.

Channel 9 will broadcast that match from 3pm (AEST) - the same time as Fox Sports' coverage will commence on Fox League.

Channel 9 can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 109 if watching through a Foxtel service, while Fox League can be found at Channel 502.

To watch the Storm and Warriors' game, you will need to have access to Fox League through a valid subscription with the sports package. Coverage of that game will start immediately after the conclusion of the Roosters and Dragons in Sydney.

How to live stream the Anzac Day NRL double-header online

If you'd prefer to live stream the action, then you'll be able to through a number of methods.

If you're watching Foxtel's coverage, then you'll be able to use Kayo Sports, while Channel 9s coverage of the earlier game is available to be live streamed for free on 9Now.

Key information: Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Kick-off: Tuesday, April 25, 4:05pm (AEST)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

TV: Fox League, Channel 9

Live stream: Kayo Sports, 9Now

Overall record: Played 47, Roosters 25, Dragons 21, drawn 1

Record on Anzac Day: Played 20, Dragons 12, Roosters 8

Referee: Adam Gee

Roosters squad

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Suaalii 4. Paul Momirovski 5. Jaxson Paulo 6. Joseph Manu 7. Luke Keary 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Egan Butcher 12. Angus Crichton 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Drew Hutchison 15. Terrell May 16. Sitili Tupouniua 17. Matthew Lodge 18. Corey Allan 19. Nathan Brown 20. Naufahu Whyte 21. Jake Turpin 22. Sam Walker

Dragons squad

1. Tyrell Sloan 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Zac Lomax 5. Tautau Moga 6. Talatau Amone 7. Ben Hunt 8. Zane Musgrove 9. Moses Mbye 10. Blake Lawrie 11. Ben Murdoch-Masila 12. Jack Bird 13. Jack de Belin

Interchange: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Michael Molo 16. Toby Couchman 17. Josh Kerr 18. Jaiyden Hunt 19. Max Feagai 20. Jayden Sullivan 21. Billy Burns 22. Viliami Fifita

Key information: Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors

Kick-off: Tuesday, April 25, 7pm (AEST)

Venue: AAMI Park, Melbourne

TV: Fox League

Live stream: Kayo Sports

Overall record: Played 49, Storm 31, Warriors 16, drawn 2

Record on Anzac Day: Played 13, Storm 10, Warriors 2, drawn 1

Referee: Grant Atkins

Storm squad

1. Nick Meaney 2. William Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Justin Olam 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 9. Harry Grant 10. Christian Welch 11. Trent Loiero 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Josh King

Interchange: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tom Eisenhuth 17. Tariq Sims 18. Grant Anderson 19. Aaron Pene 20. Tyran Wishart 21. Jonah Pezet 22. Jack Howarth

Warriors squad

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Marcelo Montoya 4. Adam Pompey 5. Edward Kosi 6. Dylan Walker 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Jazz Tevaga 11. Jackson Ford 12. Marata Niukore 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 14. Bayley Sironen 15. Josh Curran 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Tom Ale 18. Viliami Vailea 20. Taine Tuaupiki 21. Ronald Volkman 22. Demitric Sifakula 23. Zyon Maiu'u