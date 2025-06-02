New Zealand Warriors star prop Mitchell Barnett has suffered an ACL injury to his right knee during Sunday afternoon's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The incident took place in the first half of the game, with Barnett attempting to make a tackle and, without direct contact being applied, going down and grabbing at his right knee.

The awkward landing of his right leg saw medical staff carry out the hands on test for an ACL injury straight away, with Barnett then leaving the field and appearing to scream out an expletive as he made his way to the sideline.

The Warriors were tight lipped on the extent of the injury in game, but have now confirmed it is the dreaded ACL injury.

The injury ends the season for Barnett, and leaves him racing the clock to be fit for Round 1 next year with a recovery timeline expected to be between nine and twelve months.

It also means Barnett is out of the remainder of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Teams will be picked at the end of next weekend, and while Barnett would be a walk up starter at full fitness, he will likely be replaced for Game 2 by either Stefano Utoikamanu, who was in the squad for Game 1, Keaon Koloamatangi, who has been in superb form for the Rabbitohs, or Terrell May, who was sensationally overlooked for Game 1.

At club level, Marata Niukore will likely shift back into the front row, opening up a bench spot for Jacob Laban. Andrew Webster could also elect to play Bunty Afoa, with either him or Jackson Ford in the starting side.