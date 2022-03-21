Round 2 saw the return of one of the game's most talked about players in Latrell Mitchell. We also witnessed the Sharks' first genuine home game in two years, an almighty upset and plenty of other talking points.

1. There was genuinely a two-month period there where the Storm didn't have the best number nine in the competition across the past decade. Following Cameron Smith's retirement, Damien Cook held the mantle until Brandon Smith took it. Now it is undisputedly Harry Grant. There must be something in the water in the Victorian capital.

2. I'm really struggling with his new HIA rule. David Nofoaluma was love tapped on the side of the cheek yet dragged off for a HIA. He completed, and passed, within minutes yet had to stand on the sideline for eight minutes more. I'm all for player safety and applaud the efforts but this exposed real flaws.

3. The Teig Wilton tackle wasn't great but the Eels carrying on about the Sharks 'targeting' Mitch Moses is laughable. Every side in the competition targets the opposition halfback. Wilton was penalised and suspended, what more do they want?

4. Just a reminder that the Sea Eagles continue to have an awful record against good sides. I fully expect that to change this Sunday night against the Dogs. Tom Trbojevic has two quiet games in a row. I doubt there will be a third.

5. The Dragons had all the momentum against the Panthers at one stage on Friday evening only for Ben Hunt to kick down the middle on the third tackle. He handed back both the ball and field possession to the Premiers. For me, that was the "can I have that one over" play of the week.

6. Souths absolutely miss Adam Reynolds but for me Dane Gagai is the big loss. Their left edge is absolutely toothless in 2022 after being lethal in 2021. Meanwhile Gagai has been in the Knights' top three players in consecutive weeks.

7. It was pointed out to me on Saturday that it took Craig Fitzgibbon two games to do what John Morris/Josh Hannay couldn't do in two years; beat a full strength top eight side. The Sharks are a different side this year.

8. Despite the Bulldogs spending all week assuring fans that Tevita Pangai Jr would curb his aggression, every single tackle involving the tearaway middle had me cringing early on. A swinging arm and a late tackle on Adam Reynolds had me sure he was seeing sin bin time last night. That said, his second stint was incredible and showed his talents.

9. An awful weekend for injuries. Mitch Dunn looks as though he has suffered a season-ending ACL injury while Brian To'o, Andrew McCullough, Lachlan Fitzgibbon and James Fisher-Harris look set for stints on the side line. Worst part of the game by a mile.

10. Canberra surely have to pull the Xavier Savage at fullback trigger before too long. They were pretty good against the Sharks but absolutely deplorable against the spoon favourite Cowboys. I understand easing him in but it is time.

11. In the pre-season I predicted the Wests Tigers would finish 15th. I copped grief as such. I'm here to admit that I made a mistake. 15th was too high. No Ponga, no Saifiti (x1), no Klemmer yet the Knights were still multiple gears better than the awful Tigers. Madge has to find some answers and quickly.

12. Adam Reynolds didn't have the big three try assist, two line break type performance but he was magnificent for the Broncos on Sunday evening. His kicking game dictated where the Dogs started sets. His class is going to be worth its weight in gold over the duration of his contract.

13. Latrell Mitchell had two line break assists, two try assists and a 45 metre, match tying field goal yet was described as having "a quiet game". That says everyone about his standing. If he nailed one of his conversions and they won that game, he's banking three Dally M points.

14. The Titans' historic win over the Broncos in this weekend's NRLW now sees the Titans established as both Big Brother and Big Sister. I say this in jest but how good was it to see the new kids on the block cause a massive upset?

15. Moment of the week; Nicho Hynes slotting a game-winning goal after the siren in front of a sold-out Shark Park. I dare anyone to argue! What a storybook afternoon in the Shire.

16. Anyone offended or upset by Latrell Mitchell's hand cup to the ear, or the reply from Brandon Smith is just looking for reasons to be miserable. You try kicking a 40+ metre field goal to tie the game and controlling the emotion and adrenalin. League fans, we're a fun bunch.

17. Jake Clifford! Leading the Dally M count after two weeks and looking a million dollars now that he has been given the keys to the Newcastle attack. It's very, very early but the Knights aren't missing Mitchell Pearce anywhere near as much as expected.

18. South Sydney sit zero and two with the Roosters and Panthers to come. They could very well be zero and four, or they could be two and two having beaten their bitter rivals and fellow 2021 grand finalists. (or of course, a combination of both but that's no fun) We're going to know a lot about South Sydney in two weeks' time.

19. If Luke Brooks is genuinely on $900,000 a year (reports suggest that he is) then that is the worst contract in NRL history. I hate piling onto one player but for the sake of both player and club, Brooks needed to leave at the end of 2021. The Tigers are now playing a halfback who has never played finals footy on almost a million dollars a season despite requesting a release in the off-season.

20. It's great to see big crowds, close games and nail-biting finishes. Five games were decided by a converted try or less in front of big numbers in the stands. Bring on Round 3!