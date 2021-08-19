Melbourne Storm 26 v Canberra Raiders 16

The Storm continue to see no threat from their opponents, with the Victorians handling the Green Machine with some comfort despite early casualties.

Brandon Smith's back-half of the year has been as good as any rake's this season.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 23: Brandon Smith of the Storm warms up before the start of the round 19 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm at QCB Stadium, on July 23, 2021, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Matt Clements: 5. J Wighton, 4. B Smith, 3. C Welch, 2. N Hynes, 1. J Rapana
Will Evans: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. B Simonsson, 1. C Munster
Dan Nichols: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. J Hughes, 1. J Rapana
Jack Blyth: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. B Simonsson, 1. C Munster

St George Illawarra Dragons 16 v Penrith Panthers 34

The Dragons' season face another blow, with Penrith walking over the Kogarah clan on Friday.

The loss sees the Dragons' finals hopes take another chink to their armour, while Penrith were steady their minor premiership dreams.

Matt Clements: 5. M Burton, 4. D Edwards, 3. N Cleary, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone
Will Evans: 5. M Burton, 4. N Cleary, 3. D Edwards, 2. I Yeo, 1. B Naden
Dan Nichols: 5. M Burton, 4. N Cleary, 3. D Edwards, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone
Jack Blyth: 5. M Burton, 4. D Edwards, 3. N Cleary, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone

Brisbane Broncos 20 v Sydney Roosters 21

James Tedesco was the unanimous BOG in this match as the Chooks came away with a one-point win over the Broncos.

Despite the scare, Trent Robinson's side have their sights set on play at the premiership.

Matt Clements: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. P Haas, 2. I Liu, 1. D Levi
Will Evans: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. I Liu, 2. T Flegler, 1. P Haas
Dan Nichols: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. P Haas, 2. I Liu, 1. A Keighran
Jack Blyth: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. T Flegler, 2. I Liu, 1. P Haas

South Sydney Rabbitohs 36 v Gold Coast Titans 6 

MVP leader Cody Walker had another best-afield outing, placing further hurt on the Titans' bid for a top-eight finish.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs celebrates scoring a try with Dane Gagai of the Rabbitohs during the NRL Semi Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Manly Sea Eagles at ANZ Stadium on September 20, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The Rabbitohs' premiership push is building, with their silky five-eighth leading the way.

Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. C Murray, 1. D Cook
Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. A Reynolds, 1. C Murray
Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. A Reynolds, 1. C Murray
Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. C Murray, A Reynolds

North Queensland Cowboys 16 v Wests Tigers 24 

The Tigers' finals hopes remain alive following their gritty victory over the Cowboys.

Adam Doueihi's season continues to go from strength to strength, controlling the game once again.

Matt Clements: 5. L Brooks, 4. A Doueihi, 3. T Talau, 2. A Twal, 1. V Holmes
Will Evans: 5. A Doueihi, 4. S Utoikamanu, 3. T Talau, 2. L Brooks, 1. A Twal
Dan Nichols: 5. A Doueihi, 4. T Talau, 3. L Brooks, 2. S Utoikamanu, 1. V Holmes
Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. S Utoikamanu, 3. L Brooks, 2. T Talau, 1. V Holmes

Manly Sea Eagles 56 v Parramatta Eels 10

The Eels' premiership plaudits are hanging by a thread, with Tom Trbojevic and co. dominating from the outset of this match.

Reuben Garrick starred in his supporting role, with the Sea Eagles' width as deadly as ever.

Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. M Taupau, 2. K Foran, 1. M Suli
Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. K Foran, 2. J Schuster, 1. M Taupau
Dan Nichols: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. M Taupau, 2. K Foran, 1. J Saab
Jack Blyth: 5. R Garrick, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. J Schuster, 2. K Foran, 1. M Taupau

New Zealand Warriors 24 v Canterbury Bulldogs 10

The Warriors added another crucial two points to their premiership tally on Sunday, handling the Bulldogs with some ease.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 18: Josh Curran of the Warriors is tackled during the round six NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the New Zealand Warriors at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, on April 18, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Josh Curran's 2021 campaign continues to excite, while Addin Fonua-Blake has been stellar since his return.

Matt Clements: 5. J Curran, 4. R Walsh, 3. A Fonua-Blake, 2. J Jackson, 1. E Aitken
Will Evans: 5. J Curran, 4. A Fonua-Blake, 3. R Walsh, 2. C Harris-Tavita, 1. M Montoya
Dan Nichols: 5. J Curran, 4. R Walsh, 3. A Fonua-Blake, 2. A Schoupp, 1. S O'Sullivan
Jack Blyth: 5. J Curran, 4. A Fonua-Blake, 3. R Walsh, 2. A Schoupp, 1. C Harris-Tavita

Cronulla Sharks 14 v Newcastle Knights 16

The Knights were able to hold off fellow finals hopefuls in a nail-biter, with Mitch Barnett leading the way.

A number of Newcastle role players were able to stand up in the clash, forming a much-needed win this late into the season.

Matt Clements: 5. M Barnett, 4. E Tuala, 3. J Clifford, 2. B Trindall, 1. J Ramien
Will Evans: 5. B Best, 4. M Barnett, 3. B Trindall, 2. D Klemmer, 1. J Ramien 
Dan Nichols: 5. M Barnett, 4. E Tuala, 3. D Klemmer, 2. J Williams, 1. J Ramien
Jack Blyth: 5. M Barnett, 4. B Best, 3. E Tuala, 2. B Trindall, 1. J Ramien

 