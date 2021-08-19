Melbourne Storm 26 v Canberra Raiders 16

The Storm continue to see no threat from their opponents, with the Victorians handling the Green Machine with some comfort despite early casualties.

Brandon Smith's back-half of the year has been as good as any rake's this season.

Matt Clements: 5. J Wighton, 4. B Smith, 3. C Welch, 2. N Hynes, 1. J Rapana

Will Evans: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. B Simonsson, 1. C Munster

Dan Nichols: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. J Hughes, 1. J Rapana

Jack Blyth: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. B Simonsson, 1. C Munster

St George Illawarra Dragons 16 v Penrith Panthers 34

The Dragons' season face another blow, with Penrith walking over the Kogarah clan on Friday.

The loss sees the Dragons' finals hopes take another chink to their armour, while Penrith were steady their minor premiership dreams.

Matt Clements: 5. M Burton, 4. D Edwards, 3. N Cleary, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone

Will Evans: 5. M Burton, 4. N Cleary, 3. D Edwards, 2. I Yeo, 1. B Naden

Dan Nichols: 5. M Burton, 4. N Cleary, 3. D Edwards, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone

Jack Blyth: 5. M Burton, 4. D Edwards, 3. N Cleary, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone

Brisbane Broncos 20 v Sydney Roosters 21

James Tedesco was the unanimous BOG in this match as the Chooks came away with a one-point win over the Broncos.

Despite the scare, Trent Robinson's side have their sights set on play at the premiership.

Matt Clements: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. P Haas, 2. I Liu, 1. D Levi

Will Evans: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. I Liu, 2. T Flegler, 1. P Haas

Dan Nichols: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. P Haas, 2. I Liu, 1. A Keighran

Jack Blyth: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. T Flegler, 2. I Liu, 1. P Haas

South Sydney Rabbitohs 36 v Gold Coast Titans 6

MVP leader Cody Walker had another best-afield outing, placing further hurt on the Titans' bid for a top-eight finish.

The Rabbitohs' premiership push is building, with their silky five-eighth leading the way.

Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. C Murray, 1. D Cook

Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. A Reynolds, 1. C Murray

Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. A Reynolds, 1. C Murray

Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. C Murray, A Reynolds

North Queensland Cowboys 16 v Wests Tigers 24

The Tigers' finals hopes remain alive following their gritty victory over the Cowboys.

Adam Doueihi's season continues to go from strength to strength, controlling the game once again.

Matt Clements: 5. L Brooks, 4. A Doueihi, 3. T Talau, 2. A Twal, 1. V Holmes

Will Evans: 5. A Doueihi, 4. S Utoikamanu, 3. T Talau, 2. L Brooks, 1. A Twal

Dan Nichols: 5. A Doueihi, 4. T Talau, 3. L Brooks, 2. S Utoikamanu, 1. V Holmes

Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. S Utoikamanu, 3. L Brooks, 2. T Talau, 1. V Holmes

Manly Sea Eagles 56 v Parramatta Eels 10

The Eels' premiership plaudits are hanging by a thread, with Tom Trbojevic and co. dominating from the outset of this match.

Reuben Garrick starred in his supporting role, with the Sea Eagles' width as deadly as ever.

Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. M Taupau, 2. K Foran, 1. M Suli

Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. K Foran, 2. J Schuster, 1. M Taupau

Dan Nichols: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. M Taupau, 2. K Foran, 1. J Saab

Jack Blyth: 5. R Garrick, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. J Schuster, 2. K Foran, 1. M Taupau

New Zealand Warriors 24 v Canterbury Bulldogs 10

The Warriors added another crucial two points to their premiership tally on Sunday, handling the Bulldogs with some ease.

Josh Curran's 2021 campaign continues to excite, while Addin Fonua-Blake has been stellar since his return.

Matt Clements: 5. J Curran, 4. R Walsh, 3. A Fonua-Blake, 2. J Jackson, 1. E Aitken

Will Evans: 5. J Curran, 4. A Fonua-Blake, 3. R Walsh, 2. C Harris-Tavita, 1. M Montoya

Dan Nichols: 5. J Curran, 4. R Walsh, 3. A Fonua-Blake, 2. A Schoupp, 1. S O'Sullivan

Jack Blyth: 5. J Curran, 4. A Fonua-Blake, 3. R Walsh, 2. A Schoupp, 1. C Harris-Tavita

Cronulla Sharks 14 v Newcastle Knights 16

The Knights were able to hold off fellow finals hopefuls in a nail-biter, with Mitch Barnett leading the way.

A number of Newcastle role players were able to stand up in the clash, forming a much-needed win this late into the season.

Matt Clements: 5. M Barnett, 4. E Tuala, 3. J Clifford, 2. B Trindall, 1. J Ramien

Will Evans: 5. B Best, 4. M Barnett, 3. B Trindall, 2. D Klemmer, 1. J Ramien

Dan Nichols: 5. M Barnett, 4. E Tuala, 3. D Klemmer, 2. J Williams, 1. J Ramien

Jack Blyth: 5. M Barnett, 4. B Best, 3. E Tuala, 2. B Trindall, 1. J Ramien