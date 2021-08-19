Melbourne Storm 26 v Canberra Raiders 16
The Storm continue to see no threat from their opponents, with the Victorians handling the Green Machine with some comfort despite early casualties.
Brandon Smith's back-half of the year has been as good as any rake's this season.
Matt Clements: 5. J Wighton, 4. B Smith, 3. C Welch, 2. N Hynes, 1. J Rapana
Will Evans: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. B Simonsson, 1. C Munster
Dan Nichols: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. J Hughes, 1. J Rapana
Jack Blyth: 5. B Smith, 4. J Wighton, 3. C Welch, 2. B Simonsson, 1. C Munster
St George Illawarra Dragons 16 v Penrith Panthers 34
The Dragons' season face another blow, with Penrith walking over the Kogarah clan on Friday.
The loss sees the Dragons' finals hopes take another chink to their armour, while Penrith were steady their minor premiership dreams.
Matt Clements: 5. M Burton, 4. D Edwards, 3. N Cleary, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone
Will Evans: 5. M Burton, 4. N Cleary, 3. D Edwards, 2. I Yeo, 1. B Naden
Dan Nichols: 5. M Burton, 4. N Cleary, 3. D Edwards, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone
Jack Blyth: 5. M Burton, 4. D Edwards, 3. N Cleary, 2. I Yeo, 1. J Amone
Brisbane Broncos 20 v Sydney Roosters 21
James Tedesco was the unanimous BOG in this match as the Chooks came away with a one-point win over the Broncos.
Despite the scare, Trent Robinson's side have their sights set on play at the premiership.
Matt Clements: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. P Haas, 2. I Liu, 1. D Levi
Will Evans: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. I Liu, 2. T Flegler, 1. P Haas
Dan Nichols: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. P Haas, 2. I Liu, 1. A Keighran
Jack Blyth: 5. J Tedesco, 4. S Taukeiaho, 3. T Flegler, 2. I Liu, 1. P Haas
South Sydney Rabbitohs 36 v Gold Coast Titans 6
MVP leader Cody Walker had another best-afield outing, placing further hurt on the Titans' bid for a top-eight finish.
The Rabbitohs' premiership push is building, with their silky five-eighth leading the way.
Matt Clements: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. C Murray, 1. D Cook
Will Evans: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. A Reynolds, 1. C Murray
Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. A Reynolds, 1. C Murray
Jack Blyth: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. T Tatola, 2. C Murray, A Reynolds
North Queensland Cowboys 16 v Wests Tigers 24
The Tigers' finals hopes remain alive following their gritty victory over the Cowboys.
Adam Doueihi's season continues to go from strength to strength, controlling the game once again.
Matt Clements: 5. L Brooks, 4. A Doueihi, 3. T Talau, 2. A Twal, 1. V Holmes
Will Evans: 5. A Doueihi, 4. S Utoikamanu, 3. T Talau, 2. L Brooks, 1. A Twal
Dan Nichols: 5. A Doueihi, 4. T Talau, 3. L Brooks, 2. S Utoikamanu, 1. V Holmes
Jack Blyth: 5. A Doueihi, 4. S Utoikamanu, 3. L Brooks, 2. T Talau, 1. V Holmes
Manly Sea Eagles 56 v Parramatta Eels 10
The Eels' premiership plaudits are hanging by a thread, with Tom Trbojevic and co. dominating from the outset of this match.
Reuben Garrick starred in his supporting role, with the Sea Eagles' width as deadly as ever.
Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. M Taupau, 2. K Foran, 1. M Suli
Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. K Foran, 2. J Schuster, 1. M Taupau
Dan Nichols: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. R Garrick, 3. M Taupau, 2. K Foran, 1. J Saab
Jack Blyth: 5. R Garrick, 4. T Trbojevic, 3. J Schuster, 2. K Foran, 1. M Taupau
New Zealand Warriors 24 v Canterbury Bulldogs 10
The Warriors added another crucial two points to their premiership tally on Sunday, handling the Bulldogs with some ease.
Josh Curran's 2021 campaign continues to excite, while Addin Fonua-Blake has been stellar since his return.
Matt Clements: 5. J Curran, 4. R Walsh, 3. A Fonua-Blake, 2. J Jackson, 1. E Aitken
Will Evans: 5. J Curran, 4. A Fonua-Blake, 3. R Walsh, 2. C Harris-Tavita, 1. M Montoya
Dan Nichols: 5. J Curran, 4. R Walsh, 3. A Fonua-Blake, 2. A Schoupp, 1. S O'Sullivan
Jack Blyth: 5. J Curran, 4. A Fonua-Blake, 3. R Walsh, 2. A Schoupp, 1. C Harris-Tavita
Cronulla Sharks 14 v Newcastle Knights 16
The Knights were able to hold off fellow finals hopefuls in a nail-biter, with Mitch Barnett leading the way.
A number of Newcastle role players were able to stand up in the clash, forming a much-needed win this late into the season.
Matt Clements: 5. M Barnett, 4. E Tuala, 3. J Clifford, 2. B Trindall, 1. J Ramien
Will Evans: 5. B Best, 4. M Barnett, 3. B Trindall, 2. D Klemmer, 1. J Ramien
Dan Nichols: 5. M Barnett, 4. E Tuala, 3. D Klemmer, 2. J Williams, 1. J Ramien
Jack Blyth: 5. M Barnett, 4. B Best, 3. E Tuala, 2. B Trindall, 1. J Ramien