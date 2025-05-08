The Canterbury Bulldogs have extended the contracts of two of their best young players who are coming through the club's pathways system.

In an official statement made by the club last week, the Bulldogs announced that Alekolasimi Jones and Cassius Tia have both had their deals extended which will see them remain in Belmore until the end of the 2026 season.

One of the many talented young playmakers coming through the ranks, Cassius Tia has been a mainstay in the NSW Cup this season after being a key piece to the Bulldogs winning the Jersey Flegg Cup title in 2024.

A former member of the Sydney Roosters pathways system, Tia has also been playing in the centres, but GM of Football Phil Gould recently revealed that he will be used at either five-eighth or halfback in the top grade when granted the opportunity.

"They trusted in me, believed in me, stuck by me through the hard times, and I've just got to give full credit to the Doggies," Tia told Zero Tackle.

"That's the goal (to make my NRL debut). That's everyone's goal, and just got to keep working hard and hopefully reap the rewards in the end.

"It [the halves academy] has been amazing (and) just being able to train. We're such a talented squad with heaps of talented boys, Joey Teaupa and Mitchell Woods.

"Just training with them day in, day out makes each other better, and that's all that matters."

On the other hand, Jones - otherwise known as 'AJ' - plays in the forward pack primarily in the back-row or at lock and has made five NSW Cup appearances over the past two seasons.

Averaging 40 running metres a game and making 52 total tackles, he has slowly progressed through the club ranks from the SG Ball Cup competition and is still eligible to play in the Jersey Flegg Cup.

Earlier this year, he had the opportunity to train alongside the NRL first-grade squad during pre-season training.