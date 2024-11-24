The Canterbury Bulldogs will be forced into a perplexing conundrum in the coming years as several promising playmakers continue to progress through their junior ranks and fight for a spot in the first-grade team.

All eyes may be on U19s NSW Blues representative Mitchell Woods next season as he enters the NRL Top 30 roster for the first time, but Zero Tackle understands that another young playmaker has caught the attention of club officials at the Bulldogs.

Two years older than Woods, halfback Cassius Tia has been in incredible form over the past 12 months, which saw him play a major role in winning the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup title and be a standout performer in his maiden NSW Cup showing.

His only reserve-grade appearance this year saw him score eight points, provide two try assists, and two line-break assists and run 49 metres with 16 tackles in defence.

Surprisingly, the match came against his former team, the Sydney Roosters, with whom he previously played but decided to leave as he was unlikely to force his way into the team over the next few years with Sam Walker, Sandon Smith and Toby Rodwell ahead of him - they have also been linked with a move for Ben Hunt.

Zero Tackle understands that Tia has landed a train and trial contract for next season as he prepares to make his NRL debut in the coming years.

"They trusted in me, believed in me, stuck by me through the hard times, and I've just got to give full credit to the Doggies," Tia told Zero Tackle.

"That's the goal (to make my NRL debut). That's everyone's goal, and just got to keep working hard and hopefully reap the rewards in the end.

"It [the halves academy] has been amazing (and) just being able to train. We're such a talented squad with heaps of talented boys, Joey Teaupa and Mitchell Woods.

"Just training with them day in, day out makes each other better, and that's all that matters."

Originally from Auckland, New Zealand, Tia admitted that his family has been incredibly supportive of his rugby league journey especially after he moved countries to follow his dreams.

This support and his hard work would pay off after he claimed his first-ever title in the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final after years of a 'premiership curse'.

This included being defeated by the Panthers in a Grand Final during his time with the Roosters.

"My family's been amazing man," he added.

"Every week, week in, week out, just having them support and seeing them on the sideline every game, it gives me that much more confidence and motivation.

"I moved over here by myself and stayed with my auntie. I've just been staying with her and looking to move the family over in the next couple of years."

The Bulldogs also have Alex Conti, Elijah Tu'ifua, Joseph O'Neill, Joseph Teaupa and Matthew Barakat coming through the ranks.