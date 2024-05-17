The NRL have confirmed Magic Round will continue to be held in Brisbane until at least the end of 2027.

The original contract to stage the event in the Queensland capital was due to expire between the NRL and the state government at the end of 2024.

But the NRL confirmed on Friday morning ahead of the opening clash of this year's installment between the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs that the concept would be going nowhere for at least the next three years.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo revealed 40 per cent of tickets this year had been sold to fans from outside of Queensland and hinted there would be further visions around Magic Round in the future.

“No other sport can compete with the unique week of entertainment offered by NRL Magic Round Brisbane," Abdo said in a statement confirming the news.

“Fans from across the Pacific are voting with their feet, with 40% of ticket holders coming from outside of Queensland — a figure that has doubled since 2019.

“This year we've created a fan engagement precinct on Caxton Street and added Women's State of Origin.

"We are only scratching the surface of our vision to turn Magic Round into the number one total entertainment event of the sporting calendar."

READ: The SIX best Magic Round games so far

It had been understood that other state governments - including the Western Australian and South Australian - had bid on the event, while there was also interest shown from New Zealand and Auckland in poaching the event.

Now, none of those locations will have any opportunity to host the NRL's biggest weekend until 2028, with Suncorp Stadium - widely considered to be the best rectangular venue in the country - to continue hosting the three-day NRL fest.

It's unclear at this stage whether a Women's State of Origin game will continue to be played on the Thursday evening prior to Magic Round, as it was this year.

MORE: The Ultimate Magic Round Meal Plan

“Queensland without rugby league is like a beach without sand and sun. There is no greater sight than seeing the fans in their jerseys going down Caxton Street. No other street in Australia has the same atmosphere and excitement as Caxton Street. It's an experience that everyone should add to their bucket list," Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys said.

“So there is no surprise that engagement is such that all three days of Magic Round sold out in record time. Thousands of people will converge on Brisbane this week and millions more will watch at home, generating an enormous economic impact for Queensland.

“Brisbane is the home of Magic Round, and I'm very pleased that we will be back here until 2027. It's just reward for the Queensland Government and Brisbane City Council who had the foresight to partner with us on this initiative.”