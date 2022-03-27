BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 31: Blake Ferguson of the Blues looks on during game one of the State Of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on May 31, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Former NRL superstar Blake Ferguson, who had recently been expected to be joining the Thirlmere Roosters, reportedly has his sights set on something bigger.

After returning to Australia following a short stint in Japan with the NEC Green Rockets, which was cut short due to an alleged drug-related incident, Ferguson appeared adamant he would be playing rugby league again in Australia.

This was until rumours began to swirl that the embattled Ferguson could be ditching his plans to join the Roosters and instead take his talents to the Super League.

Ferguson is apparently being "chased" by a Super League outfit that is willing to pay up to $200,000 a year for his services, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Rugby League Live is also reporting that discussions between Ferguson's management and the Super League clubs have been "constructive", and that it's very well possible that the flyer could make the switch to the English league if the price was right.

While the team's in line for the former New South Wales State of Origin wingers services haven't been reported yet, only the Warrington Wolves have space available for an overseas player to sign as a part of the quota dispensation rules.

ST HELENS, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Daryl Clark of Warrington during the Betfred Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Leigh Centurions at Totally Wicked Stadium on April 02, 2021 in St Helens, England.Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Wolves currently sit sixth on the Super League ladder but are trying to fight their way out of a three-game losing streak.

Could Ferguson be the answer?

