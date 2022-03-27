Former NRL superstar Blake Ferguson, who had recently been expected to be joining the Thirlmere Roosters, reportedly has his sights set on something bigger.

After returning to Australia following a short stint in Japan with the NEC Green Rockets, which was cut short due to an alleged drug-related incident, Ferguson appeared adamant he would be playing rugby league again in Australia.

This was until rumours began to swirl that the embattled Ferguson could be ditching his plans to join the Roosters and instead take his talents to the Super League.

Ferguson is apparently being "chased" by a Super League outfit that is willing to pay up to $200,000 a year for his services, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Rugby League Live is also reporting that discussions between Ferguson's management and the Super League clubs have been "constructive", and that it's very well possible that the flyer could make the switch to the English league if the price was right.

While the team's in line for the former New South Wales State of Origin wingers services haven't been reported yet, only the Warrington Wolves have space available for an overseas player to sign as a part of the quota dispensation rules.

The Wolves currently sit sixth on the Super League ladder but are trying to fight their way out of a three-game losing streak.

Could Ferguson be the answer?