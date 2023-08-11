The NRL's first games in Las Vegas are officially happening in 2024, with the game locking in the four clubs who will make the first trip abroad.

The Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs, who have long been involved in discussions around taking the game to America on the back of their support from Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe respectively, will be joined by the Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos to ensure Queensland representation exists.

The games, which will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, will form part of the new "Australia week" in the city.

It's unclear which teams will play which at this stage, however, all reports suggest the Vegas expirement will be a multi-year deployment and that, eventually, all 17 NRL clubs will have a chance to play in the USA.

It's also understood that the round of games in the States will be played a week prior to the rest of the competition kicking off to provide a chance for players to travel back to Australia and recover from jet lag, as well as the extended travel.

That could ultimately bring the start of the season forward by another week, with the first Australian weekend to then only feature six games, although the structure of the competition and the way the American games will slot in is still being decided.

“The 2024 Las Vegas matches will form part of an exciting ‘Australia Week' in Las Vegas where we will be showcasing rugby league and Australia to the US market,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement.

“We are now working collaboratively with the four clubs to finalise arrangements for the proposed matches in Las Vegas and make this a blockbuster event for fans by maximising travel, attendance and enjoyment of a unique rugby league experience.

“Rugby league will be on a stage which the sport has simply never been on before and we look forward to giving all clubs the opportunity in coming years.”