The Broncos are reportedly set to offer train and trial contracts to Norths Devils and former NRL pair Tyron Roberts and Nene Macdonald.

The duo were key features in the Devils' QLD Cup premiership victory last month, handing a number of Brisbane players - including Selwyn Cobbo, David Mead and TC Robati - a loss, as Norths secured victory over the Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Both Roberts and Macdonald - the former scoring and converting in the season decider - are now set to return to the NRL landscape, with potential lifelines on offer should they impress Kevin Walters.

Reports emerged earlier this year suggesting Macdonald could head to England to join the Leigh Centurions in the Super League, before more recent speculation had linked the journeyman to the Broncos for next year.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Chris Honnery, the Roberts is set to join Macdonald in being handed train and trial contracts ahead of the 2022 season, with Brisbane looking to shape their list for the new year.

Roberts will bring close to 200 games experience following stints with the Knights, Titans and Super League side Warrington.

A former captain of Gold Coast, Roberts would join Walters' halves stocks following a disastrous campaign of playmaker pairings at Red Hill, which will now call on the leadership of premiership Rabbitoh Adam Reynolds.

Macdonald is also set to inject some seniority to a young Broncos squad, having first made his NRL debut in 2014 following multiple years on the Roosters' list.

The Papua New Guinea international is a former teammate of Roberts, having played together at the Titans in 2016.

Macdonald has also added caps with the Dragons, Cowboys and more recently the Sharks, playing two games for Cronulla in 2020 before landing with Norths this year.

The Broncos have looked to their feeder clubs ahead of 2022 to bolster their ranks as they look to embark on a return to finals contention.