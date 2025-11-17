One of the best young and up-and-coming forwards at The Dolphins is poised to ink a deal with one of the club's biggest rivals in what is set to be a significant signing coup.

Two years after being poached by The Dolphins from the St George Illawarra Dragons' pathways system, multiple sources have told Zero Tackle and Dolphins NRL 4020 News that James Walsh is poised to sign a deal with the North Queensland Cowboys.

An explosive back-rower with plenty of potential, Walsh was a member of the club's Top 30 roster during the 2025 NRL season and has already racked up an impressive highlight reel with his incredible ball-running skills and hard defensive effort.

Although he has yet to register a single first-grade match, the Lismore-born youngster who can also play in the centres has made 30 QLD Cup appearances for the Redcliffe Dolphins, with more than half of those coming during this year's campaign.

In 16 matches, he scored eight tries, made ten line-breaks and four line-break assists, and was in over 230 tackles at an efficiency rate of 83.7 per cent, as well as averaging nearly 100 running metres per game.