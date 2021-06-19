Matt Dufty’s options to land an NRL contract for next season are reportedly running out, with a number of Super League clubs now believed to be showing interest in the Dragons fullback.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, English club St Helens lead the chase for the out-of-favour Saint among a number of keen suitors from the northern hemisphere.

Dufty was told by the club earlier this season that his services would not be required at Kogarah in 2022, with a number of NRL clubs showing immediate interest in the 25-year-old, even more so after his five try assists against the Broncos in Round 13.

Brisbane and Canberra were both linked to Dufty’s signature as potential landing spots, but The Herald’s report suggests the Broncos have pulled out of the race for the Saints fullback, while the Raiders have calmed in their attempts.

A move to the UK, and more so St Helens, is understood to be hinging on the future of former Panthers and Cowboys back Lachlan Coote, who is reportedly weighing up a return to Australia.

The veteran fullback has played 53 games for the Saints since joining the club ahead of the 2019 Super League season and is currently unsigned for 2022.

Should the 31-year-old make a return home, St Helens are sure to have increased desire to lure Dufty to the Merseyside.

An NRL lifeline could be on the cards for Dusty however, should he be able to impress Ricky Stuart and the rest of the Green Machine in Saturday’s bout between the Raiders and Dragons in Wollongong.