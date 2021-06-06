Canberra will meet with Dragons fullback Matt Dufty next week to discuss a poetential move to the nation’s capital.

Brent Read revealed on Triple M that the Raiders are keen on Dufty to be their solution to their fullback woes and have space in their salary cap available after George Williams left the club.

“He has a meeting scheduled in Canberra with the Raiders this week,” Read said on Triple M.

“I know his management are looking around for him. They have made contact with Canberra who will meet with him this week.

Dufty would fill the void left by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious neck injury.

However, once Nicoll-Klokstad returns next year he could be in line for a move to the centres to cater for Dufty.

Brisbane are also interested in the 25-year-old, but aside from the Raiders and Broncos there are few clubs looking to bolster their fullback stocks despite Dufty’s impressive form.

Dufty has made 10 appearances and scored eight tries for the Dragons in 2021 and is six tries away from breaking his individual record of most tries in a season (13), which he achieved in 2018 and 2020.

Earlier in the week St George fans launched a petition to convince the club to re-sign Dufty after his heroics against the Broncos.

"I owe it to them to finish off the season strong." A passionate Matt Dufty after a dominant display against Brisbane. The @NRL_Dragons informed Dufty recently that they would not be offering him a new contract next season. (📷 @rtuck17)#NRLDragonsBroncos pic.twitter.com/tqgaamZvq6 — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) June 3, 2021

Dufty finished with one linebreak, four linebreak assists, five try assists and two tries as the Dragons smashed the Broncos 52-24.

At the time of writing the petition was up to 9,938 signatures.