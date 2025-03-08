The St George Illawarra Dragons have copped a significant injury blow during Saturday's loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs which may have major ramifications for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

Already without the services of former Origin front-rower Francis Molo due to reasons away from the football field, the Dragons forward stocks have further been depleted.

Helped from the field against the Bulldogs, young forward Ryan Couchman has sustained a suspected ACL injury which will rule him out for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

"It's not good for a young kid, he (Couchman) is such a competitor," Flanagan said after the match.