St George Illawarra Dragons forward George Burgess is reportedly set to face a police interview over "sexual touching" allegations.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the interview will assist police with their incidents into an alleged incident that occurred last week. A woman reportedly spoke to police in Mascot.

The publication also reports that police are in conversations with Burgess' lawyer over the incident.

The Dragons released a brief statement saying they were aware of the alleged incident.

"The St George Illawarra Dragons have been made aware of a matter involving one of its players by the NRL integrity unit," the statement read.

"The Dragons are working closely with all parties as the matter is under police investigation.

"The Dragons will be making no further comment at this stage."

The NRL are yet to make an official comment on the matter, with Burgess likely to be named in the Dragons team for their Round 3 clash against the Cronulla Sharks on Thursday evening.

Teams will be confirmed at 4pm (AEDT) on Tuesday afternoon.

Burgess returned to the NRL this season after a move back to the English Super League during 2020. He lasted just a handful of games before retiring with a hip injury. A chance in medical treatment and advice meant he could return to rugby league this year and after the pre-season, played his 150th NRL game - and first for the Dragons - during Friday night's Round 2 loss to the Penrith Panthers.