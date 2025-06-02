The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed a better than expected update on second-rower Jaydn Su'A after he left the field with an ankle injury during Friday night's win over the Newcastle Knights.

Su'A was brought from the field during the first half with what appeared to be an ankle injury, and that has now been confirmed as a syndesmosis problem.

The good news - if it could be called that - for the Dragons, is that it's only a low grade injury to his left ankle.

Syndesmosis injuries not requiring surgery can see players return in as little as two to four weeks, while more serious problems can see return timelines blow out to as much as three months.

The injury being on the lower end means Su'A will be back sooner rather than later, although the Red V have confirmed he won't be available for next weekend's game with the Dolphins.

It also likely means any chance of a State of Origin recall has perished for the in-form second-rower who played Game 1 and 2 of last year's series, but was axed for the decider.

The Dragons head into next weekend's game with the Dolphins having won five from eleven games, and their last two straight, to stay in touch with the top eight and a potential return to the finals for the first time this decade.

The Dragons will confirm their team to play the Dolphins at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.

It's likely Su'A will miss the Dolphins Round 14 clash, and the Round 15 game against the Cronulla Sharks at a minimum, before being a chance to return after a bye when the Dragons host the Parramatta Eels in Wollongong on June 28.