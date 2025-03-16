Following the completion of the second round of the 2025 NRL season, several teams will look to change up their team, while others will enter Round 3 with the exact same line-up.

Nelson Asofoa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm), Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys), Jack Bostock (The Dolphins) and Josh Addo-Carr (Parramatta Eels) are just a few players that are set to be available for selection heading into Round 3.

However, while some return, the Rabbitohs' injury woes have continued, a Penrith Panthers star will be unavailable and so will a key member of the Canberra Raiders forward pack, among others.

Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers

Melbourne Storm

Fresh off a bye and a Round 1 domination of the Parramatta Eels, the Storm will enter the Grand Final rematch with a fully fit squad led by their spine - Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant.

Originally set to return from suspension, Nelson Asofa-Solomona is facing a fresh new ban after playing in the QLD Cup over the weekend.

Projected Round 3 Team: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Will Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Shawn Blore 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Lazarus Vaalepu

Penrith Panthers

The Penrith Panthers have suffered a massive blow for Thursday night's Grand Final rematch against the Storm after the club confirmed Dylan Edwards is set to be sidelined for two to three weeks with a groin strain.

In his absence, Daine Laurie will move to the vacant fullback position, while either Blaize Talagi or Brad Schneider is likely to be promoted to the interchange bench after spending the week in the NSW Cup.

"He just had a bit of a groin strain," Panthers coach Ivan Cleary originally said on Friday night.

"He could have kept playing but just the way the game was and what we needed at the time, we had a fresh fullback sitting on the bench, that is why we made that call."

Forward Isaiah Papali'i (hip) may also make his return after being a late omission from the team last week and will replace Matthew Eisenhuth on the interchange bench with Liam Henry returning to the field and scoring a try last week.

Projected Round 3 Team: 1. Daine Laurie 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Casey McLean 6. Jack Cole 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Brad Schneider 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner

