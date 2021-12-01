The hits just keep coming for the Dolphins, with reports on Thursday morning suggesting that Sydney Roosters' prop Siosiua Taukeiaho will link up with the Catalan Dragons.

December has arrived, and the Dolphins' only signature for 2023 still remains Felise Kaufusi. It had been reported they were chasing Taukeiaho, who is off-contract at the Roosters at the end of the 2022 season.

While the Roosters have previously dismissed reports he will leave the club, the salary cap position of the tri-colours has only become worse with the reported signing of Brandon Smith for 2023, while Trent Robinson's side have locked up Joseph Manu, and are in the process of negotiating with Angus Crichton.

That all means cuts have to be made, and representative prop Taukeiaho - who has been a mainstay of the middle third alongside Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and the now departed Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans) - is set to leave the club.

While the Dolphins presented the opportunity to stay in Australia and play under Wayne Bennett, The Daily Telegraph report that Taukeiaho will exit to play in the English Super League with French glamour club the Catalan Dragons.

The Dragons have been on a signing spree in the last month, having added Mitchell Pearce, Dylan Napa and Tyrone May to their roster, with Taukeiaho set to complete their overseas additions as the club look to go one step further in 2022.

It's understood the Dolphins had thrown around $600,000 per season at Taukeiaho over a two-year period.

The 2021 Super League season saw a heartbreaking finish for Catalan, losing the grand final to St Helens.

The Roosters, like the Dolphins, will see not being able to sign Taukeiaho as a major blow, with the prop having 150 games under his belt at the club since debuting in 2015, having also previously played one game for the New Zealand Warriors.

The 29-year-old has quickly become one of the best props in the game, but the Roosters won't need to turn outside their squad in the hunt for replacements.

Liu's departure in 2022 will likely open a bench spot to ensure all of Lindsay Collins, Egan Butcher and Nat Butcher are able to play ever week, while the departure of Taukeiaho in 2023 will open an extra spot to be fought over by the likes of Fletcher Baker, Ben Thomas and Naufahu Whyte, all young forwards at the club.