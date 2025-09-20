One of nine players who are set to depart The Dolphins after missing out on the 2025 NRL Finals, talented youngster Aublix Tawha is set to link up with one of the club's biggest rivals.

While it was already confirmed that Harrison Graham (Knights), Josh Kerr (Dragons), Kenneath Bromwich (retired), Mark Nicholls (retired), Michael Waqa (Broncos) and Peter Hola (Knights) would be departing the team at the end of 2025, reports emerged last week that three others will be joining them on the departures list.

This includes Aublix Tawha, Ryan Jackson and the Bulldogs-bound halfback Sean O'Sullivan.

Appearing in nine matches for The Dolphins since his debut earlier this year in Round 16, Tawha is on the verge of signing with the Brisbane Broncos with the club already holding preliminary talks with the youngster, per News Corp.

While he has yet to decide on his future, it is understood that he is leaning towards defecting to Brisbane despite his current club tabling him a contract extension.

“I was playing in a little town called Yass down in New South Wales, I played half the season there and [Te'o] saw some of my highlights and brought me up and gave me an opportunity at Redcliffe Dolphins,” Tawha told NRL.com.

“This is my first season with NRL, I was just playing Queensland Cup last year (with Redcliffe Dolphins).

“That's the highest level I had played … I looked at Cup like it was the NRL. Last year, Ben saw me play in a couple of games and he said ‘bro, you could potentially play NRL, so just stick at it' and I've stuck at it and now I am here.”

This follows the recent re-signings of Ben Talty and Corey Jensen, while Kobe Hetherington is all but confirmed to be joining the Manly Sea Eagles for the next three seasons.