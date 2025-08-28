Preparing their roster for the future, the St George Illawarra Dragons have handed out new contracts to two of the best cross-code players under the age of 18 who are also brothers.

Stars in both rugby league and rugby union, Creighton and Daniel Meafou are part of the next generation of players coming through the Dragons' pathways system and have already started to make a name for themselves.

Co-captain of the Illawarra Steelers in the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup competition, Creighton has agreed to a long-term deal which will see him join the St George Illawarra Dragons from 2027 until the end of 2029.

Meanwhile, Daniel - the older of the two brothers - has signed a train-and-trial contract with the Dragons for the 2026 NRL season.

Born in 2008, Creighton is not only excelling in rugby league but has also been a standout in the 15-man code, in which he was named in the Under-16s Australian Wallabies squad after scoring a game-changing intercept try in the Under-16s Super Rugby competition for the NSW Waratahs.

On the other hand, Daniel (born in 2006) had an injury-interupted 2025 SG Ball Cup season for the Illawarra Steelers, but captained them the previous year at lock and is set to make his Jersey Flegg Cup debut next year as he pushes to play in reserve-grade.