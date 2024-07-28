Cronulla Sharks Chairman Steve Mace has addressed rumours linking star halfback Nicho Hynes with a surprise exit to join a rival club.

Although injured at the moment, Hynes has been one of the best playmakers in the competition over the past few seasons, having won the Dally M Medal in 2022.

His great form has also coincided with guiding the Sharks to back-to-back finals and turning them into genuine finals contenders with Blayke Brailey, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Briton Nikora.

Contracted until the end of 2029, this hasn't stopped rumours circulating that he may exit the team beyond the expiration of his current deal.

Reports from The Daily Telegraph indicated that there was some chatter linking Hynes to a potential move to the North Queensland Cowboys following Chad Townsend's departure to the Sydney Roosters, with the halfback considering a move to Townsville.

However, Cronulla Sharks Chairman Steve Mace has subsequently shut down the rumours, revealing the Hynes isn't "going anywhere" and will remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

“It's the first I've heard about it,” Mace told the publication.

“I don't believe there's any validity to it. Nicho loves the club and the community.

“He's happy here and he's not going anywhere.”

Nicho Hynes will not return to the field until at least the week before the start of the NRL finals, having sustained a full syndesmosis rupture and tibia fracture in his left ankle.

Daniel Atkinson has been a standout replacement in his absence, joining Braydon Trindall in the halves but they struggled to defeat the Cowboys last weekend after a dominant victory against the Wests Tigers.

Over the next few weeks, they will face the South Sydney Rabbitohs (home), Gold Coast Titans (away), Newcastle Knights (home), St George Illawarra Dragons (away) and New Zealand Warriors (home).

Embed from Getty Images