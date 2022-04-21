Former Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons half Corey Norman will resume his rugby league career, signing a deal with Toulouse Olympique in the English Super League.

The club announced on Thursday morning (AEST) that Norman had signed a deal which would see him relocate to France for the remainder of the season.

Toulouse are in their first Super League season, having won promotion from the Championship by winning last year's Million Pound Game over the Featherstone Rovers in what was their first shot at promotion.

In doing so, they became the second French team to join the competition following the wildly successful Catalan Dragons, who have plenty of ex-NRL players in their ranks this season, including Mitchell Pearce, Dean Whare, Samisoni Langi, Josh Drinkwater, Tyrone May and Dylan Napa.

Toulouse have made a dismal start to their season and are currently at risk of being eliminated back to the Championship, winning just one of their first nine games. They sit a point behind the equally poor Leeds Rhinos, with a three-point gap between the 11th-placed Leeds and the two teams ahead of them, being Wakefield Trinity and the Salford Red Devils.

The signing of Norman on a short-term deal comes as the club attempt to remain in the Super League, but also come as a surprise given Norman retired late last year, claiming he had no interest in playing rugby league at a professional level anymore despite claiming he received both NRL and Super League offers after his stint at the Red V came to an end.

“Yeah I was just like na (sic) I’m not even keen to play anymore hey,” Norman said on yktr.sports at the time.

“I was just over it so I thought just call it a day.

“It was good bro, it was mad.

“Best rollercoaster ever. 11 years ups and downs, the boys. The memories.

“Almost 250 games. 250 of the best."

Norman could slot straight into the halves at the club alongside French national team halfback Lucas Albert, while he will also link up with ex-NRL players Junior Vaivai, Dominique Peyroux, Joseph Paulo and Mitch Garbutt at the club.

The 228-game former NRL player, who scored 36 tries in his 11 NRL seasons, said in a club statement that he was looking forward to the new challenge.

“I can't wait to join the club and meet the whole team, coaches and supporters," Norman said.

"This represents a good opportunity and at the same time a challenge for me. I also look forward to acquiring the learning that this new beginning will bring me. "