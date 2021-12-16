Former St George Illawarra Dragons half Corey Norman has called time on his rugby league career.

Let go by the Dragons at the end of the recently completed 2021 season, Norman decided enough was enough with a contract seemingly not forthcoming for 2022.

He opened up mid-year on his desire to stay in Australia following the Dragons confirming he wouldn't have a deal for 2022, but that seemed increasingly unlikely.

While the Newcastle Knights are understood to have looked at Norman after Mitchell Pearce's departure, other clubs seemingly stayed well clear of Norman, who retires with 228 NRL games (62 for the Brisbane Broncos, 107 for the Parramatta Eels and 59 for the Dragons) as well as one State of Origin match for Queensland.

COREY NORMAN

Five-eighth Dragons 2021 SEASON AVG 0.5

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 279

Kick Metres

The 30-year-old confirmed his decision on the YKTR Sports podcast, saying he "wasn't keen to play anymore."

“Yeah I was just like na (sic) I’m not even keen to play anymore hey,” Norman said on yktr.sports.

“I was just over it so I thought just call it a day.

“It was good bro, it was mad.

“Best rollercoaster ever. 11 years ups and downs, the boys. The memories.

“Almost 250 games. 250 of the best."

At his best, Norman was one of the most talented players in the game, but his career seemed to go up and down almost yearly.

In 2021 alone, Norman was hit with a monster $50,000 fine for his role in barbecue-gate, when Paul Vaughan's contract was ripped up and a host of Dragons copped fines and suspensions.