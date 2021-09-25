The services of Warriors prop Kane Evans are understood to be on offer to Super League clubs, according to the Yorkshire Examiner.

Evans first joined the Warriors from Parramatta on a two-year deal, with the 29-year-old contracted to the Auckland-based club until the end of next season.

The Fijian international will be able to speak with other clubs from November 1, however there is belief the Warriors could release Evans prior to the conclusion of his current deal and even pay a percentage of his next contract in order to land an agreement.

Evans will be unable to feature for the Warriors in the opening five matches of the 2022 season after being suspended for a pair of offences in his side's Round 25 loss to the Titans.

Former Warriors and Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McClennan urged the Warriors to cut ties with Evans following a string of charges and drop in value.

“For me, they’ve got to get rid of him,” McClennan said on SENZ earlier this month.

“Just not good enough, twice in a row now he’s thrown punches and hasn’t even caused a bruise. For me he’s got to go.

“They’ve obviously paid him a certain amount of coin and he’s lost his value, so it’s whether you think you can keep him.

“Given that he copped his warning and has done it again, that’s not a selfless action of a player who’s thinking of his team. For me, they’ve got to move him on."

The hard-nosed forward has played 131 NRL games after stints with the Warriors, Eels and Roosters, where he made his league debut in 2014.