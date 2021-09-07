Former Warriors coach Brian 'Bluey' McClennan and ex-back Blake Ayshford have called on their old club to tear up the contract of the perennially petulant Kane Evans.

The calls from the former Mt. Smart men come after Evan's was ruled out for the opening six-weeks of the 2022 season after being found guilty of two charges by the judiciary on Monday.

RELATED: Warriors and Titans cited after Sunday afternoon' stoush

The ex-Eel and Rooster was hit with the ban after engaging in rough conduct and making contact with opposition forward Beau Fermer's head and neck during the Warriors' limp 44-0 loss against the Titans on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has already faced sanctions this season and had just returned to Nathan Brown's first-grade side after spending a pair of weeks on the sideline after attempting to striking Cronulla's Will Chambers in Round 21.

Embed from Getty Images

With Evans' wrap sheet inching towards mile long status, McClennan told SENZ on Tuesday morning that the club should destroy the remainder of the Australian's deal.

“For me, they’ve got to get rid of him,” the 2012 Warriors coach claimed.

“Just not good enough, twice in a row now he’s thrown punches and hasn’t even caused a bruise. For me he’s got to go.”

The Sydney-born second-rower remains contracted to the Shaky Isle franchise until the end of next season, so with an effort to recoup their losses in mind, McClennan claimed the club should shop him around.

Embed from Getty Images

“They’ve obviously paid him a certain amount of coin and he’s lost his value, so it’s whether you think you can keep him,” the former Leeds Rhinos coach said.

“I’m old school, I didn’t mind people throwing punches, but you’re not allowed to do that now.

“Given that he copped his warning and has done it again, that’s not a selfless action of a player who’s thinking of his team. For me, they’ve got to move him on."

Although fellow forward Matt Lodge had also drawn the ire of adjudicators for his stand-off against Jarrod Wallace on Sunday, the 59-year-old suggested that the polarising New South Welshman shouldn't follow Evans out the door.

“There’s a lot of value in Lodge, I think they can get something good going with him," McClennan said in finality.

Although his time in Auckland never overlapped with McClennan's tenure, Ayshford agreed with his view on both big men.

“I loved the Matt Lodge signing,” Ayshford told Stuff.co.nz.

“Mentally, there’s some stuff in his past, but he’s done well for the majority of his career for that to get rid of it and he hasn’t reacted too much.

“I would keep him, because with the Broncos paying half of his salary, it’s damaging with him and Addin Fonua-Blake up front.

“When you get Tohu Harris, Ben Murdoch-Masila back in the pack, you’ve got Eliesa Katoa, Jazz Tevaga and the list goes on, we could have a dominant pack, but I have the same feeling as Bluey (McClennan) for Kane Evans. He’s on a lot of money that could be given to some of our young guys.”

Despite no official suggestion that Evans will depart the club, Warriors CEO Cameron George explained on Monday that the offending parties from the Round 25 loss at Cbus Super Stadium would be dealt with in-house.