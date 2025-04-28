Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed that the club will look to the open market to find a replacement for Jamal Fogarty, with the veteran halfback set to move to the Manly Sea Eagles at the end of the season.

Since he arrived in the nation's capital in 2022 from the Gold Coast Titans, Fogarty has been an instrumental part of the Raiders' success and has taken his game to a new level.

This has seen him improve with age and become regarded as one of the best kickers in the competition.

Previously tabled a two-year contract to remain at the Raiders, all reports have indicated that he is set to sign a three-year contract with the Manly Sea Eagles after being earmarked as Daly Cherry-Evans' replacement at the Northern Beaches.

With Fogarty set to leave, the Raiders have Adam Cook (24) and Ethan Sanders (19) still on their books. However, coach Ricky Stuart has confirmed that they will attempt to sign a more experienced half to help mentor the duo.

“I will go in for another experienced half because it's such a big position. It's such a lot of pressure to have on you,” Stuart told SEN 1170 Drive.

“I've got another young half there, Ethan Sanders, I've got another young half here in Adam Cook and Ethan Strange, it's a big job.

“I will be looking for another player that has the ability to play a couple of positions or play halfback that can help those boys transition and develop in their early parts of their career playing NRL.”

While it may be challenging to fit either Adam Reynolds or Daly Cherry-Evans into their salary cap, there are several other experienced playmakers who are currently uncontracted beyond the end of this season.

Potential options include Adam Doueihi, Kieran Foran, Jackson Hastings, Cody Walker and Sean O'Sullivan.