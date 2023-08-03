The Canberra Raiders have secured the future of three players, retaining their services for next season and beyond.

Already signed until the end of the 2024 season, the Raiders have decided to extend Danny Levi's stay at the club by one season until the end of 2025.

The decision to extend Levi's deal comes after he was linked to an early exit from his contract after the Leeds Rhinos were interested in poaching him for next season in a move that would have seen him return back to the Super League.

After reportedly locking in Adrian Trevilyan for another season, the deal has since become official. However, unlike his fellow hooker counterpart Levi, Trevilyan will be one of the club's development players and has signed on just for the 2024 season. Depending on his form next season, this may see him promoted to the top 30 in the following season.

The last player to be retained by the Raiders is U19s NSW Blues fullback, Chevy Stewart. The youngster has signed a three-year deal with the club until the end of the 2026 season, with an option for the following season in 2027.

Forward Peter Hola has also taken up his contract option and will remain at the club for the 2024 season. Just like Levi, Hola was linked to a move overseas with an increase in chatter despite no clubs confirming an interest in him.

RELATED: Raiders 2024 Squad

Speaking on the retention spree, the club's Recruitment Manager, Joel Carbone, revealed the signings were building for the future and the long-term success of the club.

“Danny Levi is a player who we believe provides us with valuable experience and depth in the hooking role while Adrian Trevilyan is a young hooker who has plenty of potential but needs further opportunity after a tough run with injuries,” Carbone said.

“Chevy Stewart is another young player who has made his way through the club's junior representative program this year and is currently continuing his development by competing in the NSW Cup.”