The Canberra Raiders have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season and announced that a veteran forward has taken up the option in his contract while another will no longer be a member of the squad.
In an announcement on Tuesday, the club confirmed that veteran Josh Papalii has taken up the option in his contract to continue his career for a further season, while Jordan Martin has been upgraded to the Top 30 roster after spending this year on a development contract.
Myles Martin (Knights), Matty Nicholson (Super League), Ethan Sanders (Eels), and Savelio Tamale (Dragons) will also join the Top 30 roster after agreeing to deals to join the club from rival teams.
Before confirming the list, they confirmed the departures of seven players: Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons), Hohepa Puru (Cronulla Sharks), Jordan Rapana (Hull FC), James Schiller (Newcastle Knights), Adrian Trevilyan (Northern Pride), Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons) and Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants).
However, it has now been revealed that Corey Harawira-Naera will not play for the Canberra Raiders next season, despite being contracted and likely playing his final NRL match.
As reported by The Canberra Times in October, he will spend the final year of his contract as the club's trainer in the NSW Cup. It is understood that the club's medical staff were unwilling to give him the green light to take the field as it could have affected the 29-year-old's life.
The club has also announced its development list, which consists of six players, such as Noah Martin and Owen Pattie while playmaker Adam Cook will return to the Raiders as one of three players on a train and trial contract.
Canberra Raiders 2025 Player Movements
|2025 Gains
|Myles Martin (Newcastle Knights, 2027), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves, 2027), Ethan Sanders (Parramatta Eels, 2027), Peter Taateo (2026), Savelio Tamale (St George Illawarra Dragons, 2026)
|2025 Losses
|Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons), Hohepa Puru (Cronulla Sharks), Jordan Rapana (Hull FC), James Schiller (Newcastle Knights), Adrian Trevilyan (Northern Pride), Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons), Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)
|Re-Signed
|Michael Asomua (2026), Jamal Fogarty (2026), Ata Mariota (2026), Trey Mooney (2027), Pasami Saulo (2026), Ethan Strange (2028), Peter Taateo (2026), Matthew Timoko (2028), Kaeo Weekes (2027)
|Off Contract 2025
|Emre Guler, Albert Hopoate, Danny Levi, Jordan Martin, Josh Papalii, Simi Sasagi, Xavier Savage, Tom Starling
Canberra Raiders Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Kaeo Weekes
2. Xavier Savage
3. Sebastian Kris
4. Matthew Timoko
5. Albert Hopoate
6. Ethan Strange
7. Jamal Fogarty
8. Josh Papalii
9. Danny Levi
10. Joseph Tapine
11. Zac Hosking
12. Hudson Young
13. Morgan Smithies
Interchange
14. Tom Starling
15. Matty Nicholson
16. Corey Horsburgh
17. Trey Mooney
Rest of squad
18. Michael Asomua
19. Emre Guler
20. Vena Patuki-Case
21. Simi Sasagi
22. Chevy Stewart
23. Ata Mariota
24. Ethan Sanders
25. Myles Martin
26. Savelio Tamale
27. Pasami Saulo
28. Jordan Martin
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
2025 Development List
1. Noah Martin
2. Owen Pattie
3. Jake Clydsdale
4. Joe Roddy
5. Peter Taateo
6. Manaia Waitere