The Canberra Raiders have confirmed their roster for the 2025 NRL season and announced that a veteran forward has taken up the option in his contract while another will no longer be a member of the squad.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the club confirmed that veteran Josh Papalii has taken up the option in his contract to continue his career for a further season, while Jordan Martin has been upgraded to the Top 30 roster after spending this year on a development contract.

Myles Martin (Knights), Matty Nicholson (Super League), Ethan Sanders (Eels), and Savelio Tamale (Dragons) will also join the Top 30 roster after agreeing to deals to join the club from rival teams.

Before confirming the list, they confirmed the departures of seven players: Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons), Hohepa Puru (Cronulla Sharks), Jordan Rapana (Hull FC), James Schiller (Newcastle Knights), Adrian Trevilyan (Northern Pride), Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons) and Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants).

However, it has now been revealed that Corey Harawira-Naera will not play for the Canberra Raiders next season, despite being contracted and likely playing his final NRL match.

As reported by The Canberra Times in October, he will spend the final year of his contract as the club's trainer in the NSW Cup. It is understood that the club's medical staff were unwilling to give him the green light to take the field as it could have affected the 29-year-old's life.

The club has also announced its development list, which consists of six players, such as Noah Martin and Owen Pattie while playmaker Adam Cook will return to the Raiders as one of three players on a train and trial contract.

Squad for 2025

Michael Asomua, Jamal Fogarty, Emre Guler, Albert Hopoate, Corey Horsburgh, Zac Hosking, Sebastian Kris, Danny Levi, Ata Mariota, Jordan Martin, Myles Martin, Trey Mooney, Matty Nicholson, Josh Papalii, Vena Patuki-Case, Ethan Sanders, Simi Sasagi, Pasami Saulo, Xavier Savage, Morgan Smithies, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart, Ethan Strange, Joseph Tapine, Savelio Tamale, Matthew Timoko, Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young

Development List for 2025

Jake Clydsdale, Noah Martin, Owen Pattie, Joe Roddy, Peter Taateo, Manaia Waitere

Train and Trial (Full Season)

Adam Cook, Shaun Packer, Jed Stuart

