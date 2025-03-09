Newcastle Knights vs The Dolphins

Newcastle Knights

Coming off a comeback win against the Wests Tigers, the Knights may remain unchanged heading into this week after picking up no injuries or suspensions.

Forward Adam Elliott is a chance to be back and will push his case for selection. Meanwhile Tyson Gamble remains sidelined meaning Fletcher Sharpe and Jack Cogger will remain as the team's halves pairing.

"I don't know, a lot's been said about it, and obviously I need to get some consistency there," coach Adam O'Brien said.

"There will come a point in time, if we're not performing. My number-one job is to try and get as many wins for Newcastle, for our club, for our town, for our sponsors.

"It's up to the guys that get the jersey to perform in the jersey same as it's my job if I'm the coach, I'll do my job too but right now, they'll be the halves next week."

The Dolphins

The Dolphins are likely to receive five-eighth Kodi Nikorima and front-rower Mark Nicholls back after they were absent against the Rabbitohs due to the cyclone in Queensland.

However, they will be without Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (concussion) due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down policy. This will see Kenneath Bromwich make his way back onto the interchange bench having previously been named the 18th man.

Projected Round 2 Team: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Junior Tupou 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Max Plath 13. Tom Gilbert 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Kenneath Bromwich 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Ray Stone