Following the completion of the opening round of the 2025 NRL season, several teams will look to change up their team, while others will enter Round 2 with the exact same line-up.
Adam Elliott (Newcastle Knights), Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers), Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers), Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys), Tommy Talau (Manly Sea Eagles) and Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers) are just a few players that are set to be available for selection after missing Round 1.
However, while some return, the Dragons will be without a young forward after he sustained an ACL injury, the Rabbitohs are facing a back-line crisis and the Sydney Roosters are set to line-up with an inexperienced forward pack.
Newcastle Knights vs The Dolphins
Coming off a comeback win against the Wests Tigers, the Knights may remain unchanged heading into this week after picking up no injuries or suspensions.
Forward Adam Elliott is a chance to be back and will push his case for selection. Meanwhile Tyson Gamble remains sidelined meaning Fletcher Sharpe and Jack Cogger will remain as the team's halves pairing.
"I don't know, a lot's been said about it, and obviously I need to get some consistency there," coach Adam O'Brien said.
"There will come a point in time, if we're not performing. My number-one job is to try and get as many wins for Newcastle, for our club, for our town, for our sponsors.
"It's up to the guys that get the jersey to perform in the jersey same as it's my job if I'm the coach, I'll do my job too but right now, they'll be the halves next week."
Projected Round 2 Team: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Brodie Jones 17. Mat Croker
The Dolphins are likely to receive five-eighth Kodi Nikorima and front-rower Mark Nicholls back after they were absent against the Rabbitohs due to the cyclone in Queensland.
However, they will be without Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (concussion) due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down policy. This will see Kenneath Bromwich make his way back onto the interchange bench having previously been named the 18th man.
Projected Round 2 Team: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Junior Tupou 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Max Plath 13. Tom Gilbert 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Kenneath Bromwich 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Ray Stone