Canterbury have been dealt an injury blow to their pre-season preparations, with outside back Jake Averillo suffering an elbow injury at training.

The Bulldogs have reported that the 20-year-old sustained a low-grade MCL injury and is likely to face Newcastle for the club’s Round 1 clash at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday, March 12.

The exciting centre is hoping to cement a spot in Trent Barrett’s spine in 2021 after signing a new deal in October last year to remain at Belmore until the end of the 2023 season.

Averillo made his debut for the Bulldogs in 2020, going on to play 13 games, scoring three tries and kicking 12 goals.

Meanwhile, Broncos young gun Herbie Farnworth is set to undergo minor surgery that will seek to remove painful tissue from the 21-year-old’s chest.

Brisbane announced that the surgery would not hinder on the winger’s premiership campaign as he will likely return to training next week.

However, Farnworth will be ruled out of the club’s Testimonial Match for Alex Glenn against North Queensland on Saturday, February 27th.

Farnworth will enter his third season at Red Hill this year after 21 games with the Broncos.

Brisbane will begin their 2021 NRL season against Parramatta on Friday, March 12 at Suncorp Stadium.