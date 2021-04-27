Off-contract Broncos gun Kotoni Staggs remains no closer to a finalised deal on his future, with the Eels and Bulldogs in the race to land the NSW speedster.

After the Titans pulled out of contention to land Staggs’ signature, it looked to be narrowed down to three suitors for the 22-year-old, with the Broncos believed to be edging out circling Sydney clubs.

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has flagged the retention of Staggs as a priority decision for the club, with the Broncos looking to build on their prospects for the future.

That planning took a detrimental hit this week when young half Tom Dearden opted for Queensland rivals the Cowboys on a three-year, $1.1 million deal starting from 2022.

Staggs and Origin calibre winger Xavier Coates have been heavily pursued by rival clubs, with the former tipped to head south of the Tweed in a move to Parramatta.

The Eels have been calm in their push for the explosive centre, however Fox Sports’ James Hooper suggests Parramatta are a likely landing destination for Staggs.

I think he [Staggs] is a big chance of going to the Parramatta Eels,” Hooper said on Big League Wrap.

"I expect there'll some guys to be tapped on the shoulder potentially in the next week or two at the Broncos."

Fellow presenter Michael Ennis questioned whether Staggs would find a new deal with the Broncos as desirable as a lucrative offer with a contending club.

“Whether he wants to stay there and see if the Broncos can turn it around, I don’t know if he’ll have the patience to do that given he could probably attract near enough the same money somewhere else and get success in the near future,” Ennis said.

“Brisbane are a long way off.”

Reports have suggested that Staggs could demand as much as $800,00-per-season in a new deal, with the Eels likely to have the financial backing should they move on a star of their own.

Halfback Mitch Moses, veteran Blake Ferguson and forward duo Nathan Brown and Ryan Matterson are all yet to commit to the blue and gold for next year.

The Broncos have been closely linked with Moses in hope of boosting their halfback options, with South Sydney’s Adam Reynolds also on the Red Hill radar.