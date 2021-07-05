It's being reported on Monday afternoon that Brisbane Broncos young five-eighth and utility option Tyson Gamble has agreed to remain with the club.

The deal, according to a George Clarke report on Fox Sports is speculated to be for another two years, meaning Gamble will remain at Red Hill until the end of the 2023 season.

It's understood Gamble had interest from all of the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm, but has elected to stay at the struggling Broncos. Craig Bellamy's interest would spike the enthusiasm of Brisbane and other clubs, given the Storm's track record in hiring players who go to another level in the Victorian capital.

While he prefered position is five-eighth, Gamble brings with him a wealth of utility value, able to play across the halves, hooker and in the centres.

Given another youngster at Brisbane in Kobe Hetherington played lock yesterday in the Broncos' narrow victory over the Sharks, it would hardly be a surprise to see Gamble able to fill that position either.

The 25-year-old has struggled to breakthrough at NRL level, and while he has displayed some good form in the last six weeks, he has, to date, only made 11 NRL appearances.

All of those starting appearances have been at halfback, and while he hasn't been able to bring Brisbane fans much-needed joy on a consistent basis, he had a heavy role in their Round 11 victory over the Sydney Roosters, easily the best Broncos' win in many years.

The Broncos have been heavily in the news in recent weeks for the wrong reasons, with Matt Lodge leaving the club just days after Kevin Walters told the media no one would be going anywhere.

It's followed weeks of ongoing speculation surrounding the contract status of Tevita Pangai Junior.

The Broncos sit 15th on the NRL table following yesterday's victory, and will next play fellow perennial strugglers the Wests Tigers following a bye this weekend.