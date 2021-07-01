In breaking news, Brisbane forward Matt Lodge has officially joined the New Zealand Warriors.

The Mount Smart side released an official statement on Thursday afternoon stating that the 26-year-old New South Welshman would be joining their fold immediately.

Although this is great news for Nathan Brown and his side’s finals ambitions, Lodge’s deal is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

However, according to NRL.com, the terms of Lodge’s contract with the Broncos will carry over the ditch, with 2023 and 2024 will present the former Tiger with a chance to extend his stay in the Shaky Isles as he will hold a player option.

The New Zealand franchise announced that Lodge would join the club at their base in Terrigal this week before the club’s clash with the Dragons on Friday night.

Speaking via the club’s website, Brown was effusive in his praise for the now ex-Bronco.

“Matt will add more experience and real size to further boost our front row resources,” said Brown.

“We like what he has to offer us as a big body in the middle of the park with his ability to play big minutes and his impressive great work rate. He’ll be a great addition to our squad.”

Club CEO Cameron George also spoke glowingly about the St. Patrick’s Blacktown product.

“Matt is still only 25 [sic] but he has real experience and gives us exactly what the coaching staff want in the middle,” said George.

“We’ve been active in the market working as hard as we can to strengthen our squad in the short-term while also looking beyond to ensure we’re positioned to build our club to where we want it to be.

“Our recruitment team and coaching staff have identified areas they want to bolster right now while we’re also well-positioned with some great young prospects coming through for the long-term future.”

Lodge’s departure comes on the same day that the Broncos announced that they had signed Penrith second-rower and Origin representative Kurt Capewell.

Lodge becomes the fourth name to join the Warriors after Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Shaun Johnson and Chad Townsend all pledged their allegiances late last month.