In breaking news, Queensland and Penrith forward Kurt Capewell as agreed to terms with the Brisbane Broncos on a deal that will see him return north of the border next season.

In an official statement from the Red Hill franchise released on Thursday morning, it was announced that Capewell, 27, has inked a three-year deal that will see him remain in gold and maroon until the cessation of the 2024 season.

After incoming Head of Football Ben Ikin announced last week on NRL 360 that the Charleville product was at the top of his shopping list, the former pundit was effusive in his praise for the in-form star.

“Kurt has talent, footy smarts, experience and a strong work ethic, all attributes we want here at the Broncos,” he said.

“In the past 12 months, he has played in an NRL Grand Final and a winning Queensland State Of Origin team – that experience will be invaluable for our playing group.

“We have some great emerging talent here at the club who are learning to be true rugby league professionals, and I think Kurt will be a perfect addition to the squad in that respect.”

Capewell will join fellow representative names in Adam Reynolds and Brenko Lee in calling Brisbane home next season.

At the time of writing, the second-rower has currently logged 84 first-grade games having starting his NRL career with Cronulla in 2016 after coming through the Bronco’s NYC ranks.