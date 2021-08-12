SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 22: Keenan Palasia of the Broncos celebrates with team mates after scoring a try during the round 11 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at Sydney Cricket Ground, on May 22, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Brisbane Broncos' forward Keenan Palasia has inked a contract extension to remain at Red Hill.

Palasia played most of his junior footy in the second row, however, the 24-year-old has come into Kevin Walters' side as a starting prop over the past couple of weeks, before being suspended ahead of this week's clash with the Sydney Roosters.

He has made nine appearances this season, with two in the second row, four from the bench and the last two at prop, where he has played 61 and 57 minutes respectively.

The impressive numbers followed three weeks in the middle off the bench, with Palasia proving particularly outstanding against both the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys.

The Cowboys, who he started against, saw him make 156 running metres, while the Cronulla game brought him 168.

KEENAN PALASIA
Interchange
Broncos
ROUND 16 STATS
168
All Run Metres
28
Tackles Made
KEENAN PALASIA
Prop
Broncos
ROUND 20 STATS
156
All Run Metres
2
Tackle Breaks
15
Hitups

His consistency may still leave a little to be desired, but the second rower has revitalised himself in the front row and earned a new contract in the process.

The Broncos, in addition to adding Adam Reynolds, Brenko Lee and Kurt Capewell to their roster for next year, have already re-signed Kotoni Staggs, Jordan Riki, Kobe Hetherington, Jake Turpin, Tyson Gamble, David Mead, TC Robati and Brendan Piakura.

They are also rumoured to have locked in Corey Jensen on a new deal from the North Queensland Cowboys as Kevin Walters' surges ahead to 2022 following the immediate losses of Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Brisbane director of football and performance Ben Ikin said Palasia had impressed the club in recent months.

“Keenan has benefited from some consistent game time in recent months and really started to take his game to the next level," Ikin said.

 