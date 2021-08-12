Brisbane Broncos' forward Keenan Palasia has inked a contract extension to remain at Red Hill.

Palasia played most of his junior footy in the second row, however, the 24-year-old has come into Kevin Walters' side as a starting prop over the past couple of weeks, before being suspended ahead of this week's clash with the Sydney Roosters.

He has made nine appearances this season, with two in the second row, four from the bench and the last two at prop, where he has played 61 and 57 minutes respectively.

The impressive numbers followed three weeks in the middle off the bench, with Palasia proving particularly outstanding against both the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys.

The Cowboys, who he started against, saw him make 156 running metres, while the Cronulla game brought him 168.

KEENAN PALASIA

Interchange Broncos ROUND 16 STATS 168

All Run Metres 28

Tackles Made

KEENAN PALASIA

Prop Broncos ROUND 20 STATS 156

All Run Metres 2

Tackle Breaks 15

Hitups

His consistency may still leave a little to be desired, but the second rower has revitalised himself in the front row and earned a new contract in the process.

The Broncos, in addition to adding Adam Reynolds, Brenko Lee and Kurt Capewell to their roster for next year, have already re-signed Kotoni Staggs, Jordan Riki, Kobe Hetherington, Jake Turpin, Tyson Gamble, David Mead, TC Robati and Brendan Piakura.

They are also rumoured to have locked in Corey Jensen on a new deal from the North Queensland Cowboys as Kevin Walters' surges ahead to 2022 following the immediate losses of Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Junior.

RELATED: Glenn calls for Walters to extend contract

Brisbane director of football and performance Ben Ikin said Palasia had impressed the club in recent months.

“Keenan has benefited from some consistent game time in recent months and really started to take his game to the next level," Ikin said.