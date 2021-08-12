Brisbane Broncos' captain Alex Glenn has entertained the notion of re-signing Head Coach Kevin Walters as a potential solution for the club's re-build.

Walters is off-contract at the end of next year.

While the Broncos' captain is yet to make a call on his own career, the Brisbane Broncos administration have declined to comment on any speculation regarding Walters' future.

RELATED: Retirement talk ramps up for Glenn

Moreover, reports have begun to circulate that the club is open to extending Walters' contract with the club for another two seasons. The prospect for a two-year contract extension is extremely exciting for 53-year-old coach as he'll be able to work alongside new CEO Dave Donaghy, Ben Ikin and a new and improved roster.

Alongside\ the signings of Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell, the Broncos have also retained plenty of key players such as Kotoni Staggs, Jordan Riki, Kobe Hetherington, Tyson Gamble, Selwyn Cobbo and Brendan Piukora.

Glenn later commented that time and cohesion amongst the group and re-signing Walters would ensure stability for a side that has struggled so much in 2021.

"I think for our club we need a bit of stability," Glenn told the media.

"We've had multiple changes of coaches the last five years and obviously when a new coach comes in the structures and everything just changes.

"There were so many challenges but I think our team has really bought in to how we want to play, how Kevvie's been structuring us on the field and we're obviously building, we're in good hands.

"I think the likes of Reynolds coming, Capewell coming, these boys are just going to bring so much more strength to our squad.

"It would be amazing to keep some stability around the club but at the end of the day it's not my department.

"I'm a footy player and I just go out there and play football."