The New Zealand Warriors have officially released prop Kane Evans from the remainder of his playing contract.

The 29-year-old had originally signed a two-year deal with the Warriors following his time at the Parramatta Eels. He was due to remain at the club until at least the end of the 2022 season.

However, a statement released by the Warriors on Friday morning confirming the release of Evans said that he had been released by mutual consent to chase opportunities in the English Super League.

Evans played just 14 games during his 2021 season with the Warriors, ultimately never rising to the level he had produced at the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels since his 2014 debut.

He played 117 games between those two clubs before his time with the Warriors, however, the Sydney-born prop seemed to have controversy follow him around in 2021.

He was first fined for an incident where he had the words "fold some c**t" written on his wrist strapping tape, before he was suspended twice at the back-end of the season for punching - first against Will Chambers in Round 21, and then against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 25.

He will have a five-game suspension hanging on his record should he ever sign another NRL deal.

Warriors' recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan confirmed Evans had left the club amicably.

“By mutual agreement we’ve parted ways amicably to enable Kane to pursue opportunities in the Super League,” O'Sullivan said.

“We thank Kane for the contribution he has made this season and wish him all the best for his future in England.”

KANE EVANS

Prop Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 65.5

All Run Metres 0.5

Tackle Breaks 1.1

Offloads

There has been no official announcement yet from any Super League club regarding Evans' location, however, it's understood the Warriors were shopping him to the competition over a week ago.

Evans was, by the end of the season, only a backup option in Nathan Brown's injury-ravaged squad. The signature of front rower Aaron Pene from the Melbourne Storm will help to offset Evans' loss in the Warriors squad, however, with Leeson Ah Mau also lost to retirement, it's thought the Warriors will still be shopping for another middle forward to join their ranks ahead of 2022.