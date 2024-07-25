Sacked Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur could make his return to the NRL sooner than expected, with reports linking him to an NRL club for next season.

After being moved on by the Eels as they look to go into another direction with Jason Ryles, Arthur is currently the head coach of the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League competition.

However, his long-term future with Leeds remains uncertain as he attempts to make his way back to the NRL but has not put a timeframe on a potential return.

“I've been honest about it all the way through, I want to be a career coach in the NRL and still feel like I've got some unfinished business there,” he recently said at his first press conference for the Leeds Rhinos.

Revealing he has unfinished business in the NRL, Arthur has caught the sites of the Newcastle Knights, who have told him that they want him to join on as an assistant coach under Adam O'Brien from next season, per Fox Sports.

Arthur and O'Brien have a long history with one another, having played and worked together at the Melbourne Storm and in Batemans Bay and Cairns - O'Brien is also the godfather of Arthur's daughter.

Recently, he has also emerged as the heavy favourite to coach the Perth Bears, as the new team looks set to enter the NRL competition in 2027 as the next new expansion side.

Other candidates for the Perth Bears coaching gig include Craig Bellamy, Laurie Daley, John Cartwright, Matt King, Jason Taylor and David Fairleigh.

The reports coincide with Arthur's son Matt Arthur being granted permission by the Eels to speak with rival clubs and explore his options beyond this season.

Matt, a U19s NSW Blues representative, has played three first-grade games for the club and is contracted until the end of 2027. However, he is being heavily linked to the Newcastle Knights as Parramatta looks to put an end to the Arthur era at the club.

A move to the Knights would see him contend with Phoenix Crossland for the dummy-half position, whilst fellow hooker and club skipper Jayden Brailey has been linked with an exit from the Knights as they look to free up space in their salary cap.

“Matt and his management approached the club recently seeking permission to negotiate with other clubs following the 2024 season based on compassionate grounds," a statement out forward by the Eels read.

“Given the unique and exceptional circumstances, the Eels have granted the request to explore potential options.”